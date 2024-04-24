The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced a new initiative for the 2024 MSME Week celebrations to acknowledge and incentivize innovative and resilient entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional success in their ventures.

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant on Job Creation and MSMEs, announced this saying that distinguished entrepreneurs will be rewarded with houses, cars, and cash prizes during the 2024 MSMEs Week celebrations.

The federal government created a national MSME clinic to offer a platform for businesses to showcase their products, secure investments, and improve in critical areas such as funding, skill development, infrastructure, market access, and technology.

A key requirement to be eligible for the selection and awards is registration with key regulatory bodies including the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, the Corporate Affairs Commission, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

Promoting small businesses

This initiative is set to commemorate the 2024 United Nations World MSMEs Day, with the goal of promoting and celebrating the achievements of small-scale businesses throughout the nation.

The MSMEs award ceremony, an annual highlight, recognizes the contributions of indigenous MSMEs and the supportive role of both businesses and state governments in nurturing the growth of small enterprises.

Significant awards, including sports utility vehicles, houses, and financial grants, will be presented to deserving small businesses.

The MSMEs application portal will be available from May 1 to May 30, offering easy access for applicants in multiple languages.

The event, marking the conclusion of the National MSME Week, will showcase the innovative spirit and contributions of MSMEs in Nigeria. Vice-President Kashim Shettima is slated to attend the FCT MSMEs clinic at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on June 25.