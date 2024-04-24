Kenya emerged as the third most preferred African country for immigrants seeking high-paying jobs as indicated by a report that highlights what draws foreign investors to a country.

According to the East African, the Henley Opportunity Index 2024 has given Kenya a score of 25 out of 100 in terms of potential for immigrants to earn a high income from well-paying jobs, especially in the private and non-governmental (NGO) sectors.

This further includes opportunities for generating high and additional income through a wide range of investment vehicles such as treasury bills and bonds, listed and unlisted company shares, capital gains, and investment in real estate.

Earning potential is one of the six key metrics used by international wealth advisory firm, Henley and Partners, to assess how the 11 leading countries in the continent measure up in career prospects and prosperity of investors.

Others are: career advancement, top-tier employment prospects, premium education, economic mobility, and high livability.

All the metrics contribute to an overall score that determines how investor-friendly a country is. It determines whether investors searching for greener pastures can settle down in the country and enjoy their wealth.

Kenya, which is the only East African Community member country to appear on the list, scored lowly in career advancement of individuals with a score of two out of 100 while South Africa emerged top with a score of 30.

On economic mobility of individuals, Kenya ranked fifth with a score of six, while it ranked joint fourth on being highly livable with a score of 37.

On the overall opportunity score, Kenya emerged joint sixth, which means it lags behind countries such as South Africa, Mauritius, Egypt, Morocco, and Ghana in facilitating investors.

What to Know

South Africa and Mauritius beat Kenya to the top spot, scoring 41 and 26 to emerge first and second respectively.

Kenya’s main sectors of employment include: agriculture, ICT, commerce, hospitality, sales, corporate sector and NGOs.