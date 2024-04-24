Veritasi Homes PLC, a leading real estate development company in Nigeria, today announced the launch of Assetize, a new venture designed to revolutionise real estate investment in Nigeria by offering fractional ownership.

Assetize will leverage digitalization to make investing in high-value properties accessible to a wider range of Nigerians.

Traditionally, real estate investment in Nigeria has been limited to those with significant capital. Assetize breaks down this barrier by allowing individuals to invest in fractions of meticulously developed and selected properties, starting with a lower investment amount.

This opens up a world of opportunity for new investors and democratises access to a market segment that has historically been out of reach for many.

Since incorporation, Veritasi Homes PLC has shown unequalled dedication to spearheading real estate innovations in Nigeria and the continent as a whole. Based on this exceptional will to transform traditional luxury real estate investment, Veritasi Homes PLC made the decision to develop a platform where the general public can tap into the advantages of technological advancement, even in the real estate sector.

Assetize leverages the experience and expertise of Veritasi Homes PLC, a reputable developer with a successful history of delivering high-quality properties. Hence, prospective real estate Investors can be confident that Assetize is designed to provide priceless access to carefully developed real estate investment opportunities.

Assetize represents a significant step forward for the Nigerian real estate market. By making real estate investment more accessible and inclusive, Assetize empowers individuals to build wealth and achieve their financial goals.

The Assetize mobile app, a revolutionary platform designed to transform real estate investment through fractional ownership, will help real estate developers and investors experience the goodness of proptech.’

To experience this new world of real estate investment possibilities, download the Assetize Mobile App for free from the App Store or Google Play Store and start your journey towards financial freedom.

For additional information about Assetize, visit www.assetizenow.com, or contact a representative at +2348100532329.

About Veritasi Homes PLC

Veritasi Homes PLC is a real estate development company recognized by Financial Times as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing African Companies of 2023, working tirelessly to redefine the art of living in Nigeria.

With ten real estate developments, Veritasi Homes PLC has acquired more than 2000 clients and garnered over 250 billion naira in verifiable assets. Some of her projects are Camberwall Advantage 2; Camberwall Courts, Abijo; Itunu Residential; Ibeju-Lekki; and Itunu City, Ibeju-Lekki, all of which presently provide 150 luxury homes and over 2,500 plots for residential and commercial investment projects.

About Assetize

Assetize is a highly scalable, fast, and secure proptech investment platform, underpinned by smart contracts and tokenization. The platform democratises real estate investing by allowing people of all income levels to invest in fractional ownership of properties.

It uses tokenization to break down property ownership into digital shares, allowing investors to buy and sell these shares easily.