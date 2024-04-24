Veritasi Homes PLC, a leading real estate development company in Nigeria, recently announced the Veritasi Homes PLC Investment Expo 2024. The expo is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in London.

The event aims to offer opulent residences and investment opportunities in Nigeria to numerous Nigerian real estate investors, associates, and individuals seeking luxurious homes living in the United Kingdom. The investment expo will showcase Veritasi Homes’ completed and ongoing building projects in specific parts of Lagos, Nigeria, and offer a priceless opportunity to participate in property investment sessions with experts. It will also showcase the creativity, quality, and technology used in the company’s construction processes.

The event will feature esteemed speakers, including Yemi Edun, a Nigerian property investment consultant residing in the United Kingdom; Nola Adetola, CEO of Veritasi Homes PLC; Tobi Yusuff, Partner and Head of Marketing and Communications at Veritasi Homes PLC; and Paul Foh, a Nigerian sales professional residing in the UK.

The Veritasi Homes PLC Investment Expo also offers many networking opportunities, including VerI-Consult, which allows attendees to connect while witnessing a stunning unveiling of built properties using its virtual reality suite.

To reserve a seat at this closed event, visit the VIE website and register for full-access passes before May 7th. For press or sponsorship inquiries, please email digital@veritasihomes.com. You can also preview a sneak peek of what to expect at VIE, London 2024, by Clicking here.

To learn more about Veritasi Homes PLC’s luxury projects and investment options, visit www.veritasihomes.com. And if you’re ready to start, book a call immediately!

Finally, join the conversation with Veritasi Homes PLC on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram