The stage is being set for the first-ever Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, an event that seeks to recognize and honour key participants in Nigeria’s capital market who have fostered investor confidence, enhanced market efficiency, and contributed to financial deepening in Nigeria.

Slated to hold on May 23, 2025, at The Banquet Hall, Civic Center, Lagos, the evening will shine the spotlight on 60 nominees from 20 categories, of which 20 winners will emerge and 5 honorary awards will be bestowed.

What to look out for

From recognizing the company that has delivered the highest returns to its shareholders, demonstrating exceptional financial performance, profitability, and shareholder value creation, to honouring the most significant merger or acquisition deal, factoring financial value, impact on stakeholders, and execution efficiency, the NCMA 2025 is one event to look out for.

Still in recognizing the company that has delivered the highest returns to its shareholders, the awards will shine the spotlight on the vast landscape of the capital market to cover banks, insurance companies, consumer goods companies, industrial goods companies, utilities and infrastructure companies, energy companies and diversified companies.

Additionally, the awards will recognize the company that has consistently rewarded its shareholders with strong and sustainable dividend pay-outs. Also, the most outstanding stockbroking firm based on trading volume, transaction value, research contributions, and technological innovation will be identified and honoured.

Technological innovations are not left out as the NCMA 2025 will acknowledge the stock market mobile application that offers the best user experience, affordability, and accessibility to retail investors.

Worthy of note in the NCMA 2025 is the recognition of a government or regulatory policy that has had the most significant influence on the capital market, driving growth, investment, and market expansion.

All these and more are the line-up of the maiden Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards.

NCMA Categories

The inaugural awards will see market participants nominated for the following competitive categories:

Company of the Year

Bank of the Year

Insurance Company of the Year

Consumer Goods Company of the Year

Industrial Goods Company of the Year

Utilities & Infrastructure Company of the Year

Energy Company of the Year

Diversified Company of the Year

Dividend Payer of the Year

M&A Deal of the Year

Public Offer of the year

Bond Issuance of the Year (Corporate & Sovereign)

Investor Relations Team of the Year

Stockbroker of the Year

Issuing House of the year (Capital Raising)

Registrar of the Year

Stock Market App of the Year

Exchange of the year

Market Reforms Initiative of the Year

Policy Initiative of the Year

In keeping to Nairametrics style, the nominees will be selected based on data driven criteria. Also, while nominations and shortlisting for the NCMA will be handled independently by Nairalytics, an autonomous research company and a subsidiary of Nairametrics Financial Advocates, the same will be neutrally audited by an external auditor to ensure a transparent shortlisting process.

Emerging winners will be announced and awarded at the ceremony.

For more information on NCMA 2025, visit https://awards.nairametrics.com/