Dangote Cement has bagged the Dividend Paying Company of the Year at the recently concluded Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, held on May 23, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s ceremony, themed “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Nigerian Economic Transformation,” celebrated companies making significant contributions to the country’s economic progress.

Dangote Cement was awarded the Dividend Paying Company of the Year, ahead of other nominees including Nigerian Aviation Company and Airtel Africa—recognizing its record of solid shareholder returns.

The company has established a strong reputation for rewarding its shareholders with consistent and robust dividends.

Since 2018, the company has paid above N10 per share, increasing the payout to N16 and sustaining it through 2022.

In 2023, the dividend rose to N20 and was later raised to N30 for the 2023 financial year.

That momentum has continued into FY 2024, with the company maintaining the N30 dividend, scheduled to be paid out in June 2025.

The dividend, subject to withholding tax, will be paid on Monday, June 23, 2025, to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as of Monday, June 9, 2025.

What to know:

Dangote Cement’s final dividend of N30 per share amounts to a total payout of N506.206 billion.

Based on a share price of N440, this represents a dividend yield of 6.81%.

The final dividend corresponds to a payout ratio of 100.59%.

The company has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.22x, significantly lower than the industry average of 41.81x, suggesting the stock may be undervalued

Q1 performance:

Dangote Cement Plc released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, reporting a strong pre-tax profit of N311.974 billion—an impressive 87.48% increase compared to the N166.404 billion posted in Q1 2024.

This solid profitability reported in its income statement was driven by robust revenue gains, supported by the company’s strong hold on its market share.

Revenue from the Nigerian market jumped to N696.042 billion, boosting its share of total group revenue from 55.41% in Q1 2024 to nearly 70% in Q1 2025.

On the expense side, fuel and power costs remained a major factor, totaling N177.193 billion.

Importantly, cost of sales grew more slowly than revenue, helping to lift both gross profit and gross margin, which climbed to 59%—a 15 percentage point rise compared to last year.

On the balance sheet, the company’s retained earnings also grew significantly, rising to N1.2 trillion from N1.027 trillion a year earlier.