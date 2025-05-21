Renowned economist and Nigeria’s first Professor of Capital Market Studies, Professor Uche Uwaleke, will be recognized with a Special Academic Excellence Award at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, taking place on May 23, 2025, at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

Professor Uwaleke is being honoured for his trailblazing contributions to capital market education, policy advocacy, and thought leadership in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“Professor Uwaleke has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between market theory and policy execution,” the award citation reads.

“Through decades of academic work, public engagement, and advisory roles, he has deepened investor education and helped shape critical reforms in Nigeria’s capital market.”

A consistent voice on capital market development, Uwaleke has contributed to a deeper understanding of the interplay between academic theories and business practices in areas such as monetary policy, market regulation, and investor behavior.

His insights have influenced government strategies on market reforms, financial inclusion, and capital market growth.

He is widely respected for demystifying complex financial issues and translating them into public knowledge through regular media commentary, academic publications, and government advisory roles.

His tenure as a scholar and advocate has also made him a frequent contributor to national economic policy dialogues, including through the Nigerian Economic Summit and various National Assembly hearings.

Beyond the lecture theatre, Professor Uwaleke has been a strong advocate for investor protection, regulatory transparency, and inclusive access to capital markets. His call for more retail investor education has helped push the conversation around financial literacy, broadening Nigeria’s investor base and strengthening market participation.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards aim to recognise individuals and institutions that are shaping the future of Nigeria’s financial markets. By spotlighting professionals like Professor Uwaleke, the awards reaffirm the importance of research-driven policy engagement in driving long-term capital market development.

Other awardees at this year’s event include senior government officials, market regulators, and corporate leaders, each playing a unique role in advancing Nigeria’s ambition for a stronger, more inclusive financial system.