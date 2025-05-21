Konga Health, in collaboration with Konga Online, has launched a nationwide campaign offering generous discounts on a wide range of personal care and beauty items.

This is a strategic effort to promote health consciousness and make premium personal care products more accessible.

The initiative, which runs from May 21 to June 30, 2025, represents a strategic move to raise awareness about health and wellness while giving consumers unbeatable value through exclusive offers.

The campaign, which commenced this week, is powered by a major partnership between Konga Health and global beauty industry leader, L’Oréal – the world’s number one personal care and cosmetics company.

As part of this collaboration, shoppers who purchase any item on the Konga ecommerce platform automatically qualify to get select products from L’Oréal’s Dermatological Beauty (LDB) brands — CeraVe and La Roche-Posay — at a remarkable 50% discount.

According to Nnenna Emenyonu, Senior Vice President of Konga Health, “At Konga Health, we believe that wellness goes beyond medical care—it encompasses personal grooming, self-care, and confidence. We are excited to partner with L’Oréal to lead a campaign that not only promotes wellness but also supports consumers in maintaining a consistent personal care regimen. At Konga Health, we believe everyone should have access to the best in health and beauty.”

In addition to discounted pricing, shoppers will benefit from a suite of incentives, including free nationwide delivery on selected L’Oréal brands and exclusive bundle discounts. This initiative is not restricted to online shoppers alone.

Konga Health has also ensured that Lagos residents can conveniently walk into any of these leading physical pharmacy chains to grab the discounted products. The participating pharmaceutical stores include Medplus, Mopheth, Alpha Pharmacy, Careforte, Fountain Med, Healthrite, Indigo Luxe Wellness, Juli, Livewell, Nett, Phoenix Derma, Pius & Gina, Neubelle Wellness Clinic, Perfect Trust, Purelife, St David, Tanavid, TPS, Rhema Beauty, Sonavine, and Bydow.

Customers can participate in this limited-time offer by visiting Konga.com or using the Konga mobile app. After making any purchase on the platform, they will gain access to the special L’Oréal product discounts. Those who prefer physical shopping can visit any of the participating pharmacy stores to take advantage of the promotions.

As a leading digital healthcare marketplace under the Konga Group, Konga Health has built a strong reputation for authenticity, reliability, and innovation in Nigeria’s e-commerce healthcare sector. This initiative further strengthens Konga Health’s growing footprint in the health-tech and pharmaceutical retail space. It reinforces the company’s mission to make quality healthcare and personal care products accessible to all Nigerians while maintaining the highest standards of service and product quality.