The countdown to the maiden edition of NCMA is official, and line-up already promises to be remarkable.

Having the theme, “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s Economic Transformation”, it is only fitting that the keynote speaker be none other than the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama.

Since assuming office in 2024, Agama obviously stepped into a mission – to supercharge Nigeria’s capital market and make it a real game-changer in the country’s economic story.

To buttress this mission, Agama has been clear while speaking at key events like the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers’ annual conference: “If we unlock the potential of our capital market, we unlock the future of Nigeria”.

And unlock he has begun as under his leadership, the SEC is pushing boundaries, embracing fintech, expanding access, and rewriting the narrative around what capital markets can do for a country like Nigeria.

All these have not just been mere talk, as there have been tangible pointers to Agama’s mission.

These pointers include initiatives like the Regulatory Incubation Programme, which is helping fintech startups test ideas safely. New regulations are being crafted to support digital assets and cryptocurrency platforms. And innovative financing tools—like Sukuk bonds—are already funding real infrastructure projects across the country.

With these initiatives, the capital market is no longer operating in the background. It is stepping onto the main stage—and it is already performing.

It is thus this performance that the very first edition of NCMA is celebrating while providing an opportunity to connect with the people, ideas, and opportunities that are shaping the future of finance in Nigeria.

What to Expect

At the NCMA set to hold on the 23rd of May 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Civic Center, Lagos, expect dynamic sessions and keynote talks bordering on:

How the capital market can unlock billions for infrastructure and job creation

The role of fintech and digital innovation in market expansion

Public-private partnerships that fuel economic resilience

Creating a more inclusive financial system for everyday Nigerians.

Most importantly, with the SEC DG, Dr. Agama, physically present and sharing his bold roadmap for reform, regulation, and innovation, the insights will most definitely be both practical and visionary.

As Nigeria sets its sights on becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, whether you are an investor looking for the next big move, a policymaker building a better regulatory environment, or a startup ready to scale, NCMA 2025 is one event you do not want to miss.