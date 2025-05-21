The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, scheduled to take place on May 23, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

In addition to delivering the keynote, Dr. Agama will also be honored with a Special Recognition Award for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s capital market regulatory landscape.

According to the organizers, the award recognizes Dr. Agama’s visionary leadership and pivotal role in championing market modernization, especially through regulatory innovation around digital assets and financial technology.

“Dr. Agama’s work reflects a forward-thinking approach to capital market regulation that balances innovation with investor protection. Under his leadership, the SEC is repositioning itself for a digital financial future while safeguarding market integrity,” the award citation reads.

Since assuming office as the DG of the SEC, Agama has accelerated reforms targeted at improving market transparency, regulatory efficiency, and investor confidence. A notable aspect of his tenure has been the development of a framework for virtual asset service providers (VASPs)—a move hailed as progressive in a market grappling with the rapid rise of crypto and digital finance.

He has also led engagements aimed at improving the interface between the SEC and other financial market stakeholders, while continuing to push for greater retail investor participation and financial inclusion through capital markets.

Agama’s keynote address is expected to highlight the SEC’s current reform agenda, including its role in deepening capital market access, facilitating innovation, and strengthening investor protection mechanisms.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards is a newly introduced initiative by Nigeria’s leading financial media platform to recognize individuals, institutions, and reforms that have had a significant impact on the Nigerian capital market.

The awards aim to spotlight excellence in regulatory stewardship, corporate governance, investment performance, and innovation.

Other top government and industry leaders will also be recognized at the event for their strategic roles in advancing capital formation and market competitiveness in Nigeria.