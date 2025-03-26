The Federal Government of Nigeria said it has received a N1 billion grant from Airtel Africa Foundation to boost its 3 Million Technical Talent initiative.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, on Wednesday, after receiving the cheque from the Foundation’s Chairman, Dr Segun Ogunsanya.

Championed by the Minister as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic talent-building initiatives for the tech sector, the 3MTT programme aims to bridge the digital divide and position Nigeria as a key player in the global technology landscape.

How the grant will be used

Tijani said the grant will be deployed towards training and empowering over 25,000 Nigerians with in-demand technical skills under the 3MTT program.

“Today we received a N1 Billion grant from the Airtel Africa Foundation for our 3MTT Nigeria program.

“The grant will cover hands-on training, community engagement, and job placement initiatives, all with the objective of enhancing Nigeria’s digital workforce in alignment with H.E President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Grateful to the Airtel Africa Foundation for collaborating with us as we work to position Nigeria as a key player in the global technology landscape,” the Minister stated.

Tijani noted that the 3MTT program is a cornerstone of the government’s commitment to building a robust digital economy in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Dr Ogunsanya highlighted Airtel’s dedication to the growth of Nigeria’s economy through the support of its key levers.

He stated that Airtel believes in the power of technology and digital skills to unlock new opportunities, drive economic growth, and uplift communities.

According to him, the 3MTT programme is a bold step towards ensuring that Nigerian youths are not just participants in the digital revolution but leaders in it.

“Our N1 billion support is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future workforce and prosperity,” he said.

Previous support

The N1 billion grant from Airtel Africa Foundation came as the second big boost for the 3MTT program since it commenced in 2023.

In November 2023, the government signed a N1 billion deal with telecom infrastructure company, IHS Tower, to build learning communities across Nigeria for the 3MTT program.

According to the Minister, the N1 billion funding from IHS Towers also included a commitment to paying the salaries of 37 dedicated learning community managers for each location for the next 3 years.

The 3MTT program started with 30,000 Nigerians, representing 1% of the 3 million target, while another 270,000 were later selected for the second cohort to bring the number to 10%.

To achieve the program’s target, Tijani said the different phases will be executed based on the framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies, and the private sector.

Some of the skills Nigerians are being trained on include skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation.

These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.