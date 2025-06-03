The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed an agreement with the Gates Foundation to establish the Nigerian AI Scaling Hub with $7.5 million in funding and expertise from the Foundation.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Tuesday after a meeting with the Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, and the Gates Foundation team in Abuja.

While the details of the Hub are still sketchy, Tijani said the initiative would “help accelerate the application of AI in healthcare, agriculture, and education — critical sectors where impact matters most to everyday Nigerians.”

“This moment means a lot personally and nationally. I’m grateful for the trust, collaboration, and shared belief that Nigeria can lead, not just in adopting technology, but in shaping it to solve real problems,” the Minister stated.

Bill Gates’ visit to Nigeria

According to a statement released on Monday by the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates is in Nigeria as part of his visits to some countries in Africa and will be meeting President Bola Tinubu.

Gates is also billed to attend the Goalkeepers Nigeria event, spotlighting local AI innovations and efforts to strengthen primary healthcare.

“In Ethiopia and Nigeria this week, Gates will see first-hand the state of health and development priorities in the wake of foreign aid cuts, and he will affirm his and the foundation’s commitment to supporting Africa’s progress in health and development over the next 20 years,” the statement read.

The Foundation also disclosed that Gates, while speaking in Ethiopia on Monday, announced that the majority of the foundation’s $200 billion spend over the next 20 years will go to Africa with a focus on partnering with governments that prioritize the health and well-being of their people.

He urged African leaders to seize the moment to accelerate progress in health and development through innovation and partnership, despite current headwinds.

“I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa,” he stated.

What you should know

Last month, Gates announced his plans to give away 99% of his wealth within the next two decades.

The move will culminate in the planned closure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation by the end of 2045.

Marking the foundation’s 25th anniversary, Mr. Gates, 69, said the decision to accelerate his giving is rooted in a desire to confront deepening global inequality and ensure that his legacy is defined by impact rather than accumulation.

Mr. Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $168 billion according to Bloomberg index, said he expects the foundation to distribute as much as $200 billion by 2045, depending on financial markets and inflation.

Since its founding in 2000, the foundation has disbursed more than $100 billion in grants, primarily in global health and poverty alleviation, including initiatives like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.