Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has announced that Nigeria’s digital economy is on track to contribute 21% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This goal is part of the broader efforts to elevate the country’s economic landscape through technology.

Tijani made the statement during a visit to his alma mater, Anglican Grammar School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Current contribution

The Minister revealed that the digital economy currently contributes between 16% and 18% to Nigeria’s GDP, with a strategic plan to increase this figure to 21%.

“This means more jobs and opportunities. For the first time in the history of this country, an administration is investing in 90,000 kilometers of fibre optic cables across the nation,” Tijani said,

These efforts are expected to drive high-speed internet access nationwide, benefiting not only businesses but also schools and learning institutions.

“This infrastructure will bring high-speed internet to schools through cables, not through jungles—enabling better learning environments,” he added.

Digital economy’s potential

Nairametrics reported in July 2024 that the Minister of Communications highlighted the immense potential of the digital economy to transform Nigeria’s economic future by generating $18.3 billion by 2026.

“The digital economy is capable of revolutionising the nation’s economy as it has been projected to generate $18.3 billion by 2026,” Tijani stated.

He pointed out that Nigeria has already seen the rise of unicorn companies such as Flutterwave, Jumia, Andela, and Interswitch, which demonstrate the strength of the digital economy.

“For those who follow the growth and trajectory of our economy in Nigeria, you should probably know that the ICT sector contributes about 13 to 18% of GDP. In Q4 2023, the sector contributed about 16.6% of GDP,” Tijani noted.

Tijani further mentioned that the digital economy recorded about $5.49 billion in revenue in 2019 and is projected to generate up to $18.3 billion by 2026, signifying the growing role of technology in national development.

Encouraging the next generation

Tijani encouraged students during his visit to Anglican Grammar School to aim high and not let their backgrounds limit their ambitions.

“I once sat where you sit today. The lessons of kindness and empathy I learnt here shaped who I am,” he said, urging students to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

“You can become ministers, ambassadors, governors, or even the President. You can shake the world,” he added.

Tijani also announced a fellowship program for the top students at the school. The program will provide N100,000 annually, along with laptops and school uniforms, to the top three students from JSS 1–3 and SS 1–2.

This initiative will benefit approximately 70 students each year, offering financial support and access to essential educational tools.

Additionally, Tijani revealed plans to refurbish and digitally equip a school building and adopt the school’s science laboratory, ensuring students have the necessary resources to excel in their studies.

Technology’s role in Agriculture

In addition to his educational focus, Tijani participated in an ‘Innovation and Startups Roundtable’ in Ogun, where he discussed the importance of technology in improving agricultural practices.

“Given our large population and reliance on traditional farming, we cannot meet local food demand without embracing digital tools,” he noted

He encouraged Nigerian farmers to adopt mobile apps, sensors, and drones to monitor crops, control pests, and enhance productivity. Drawing from international examples.

“Countries like Ukraine had sustained agricultural output even amid conflict, due to their heavy investment in agricultural technology,” he said

He urged Nigerian farmers to embrace these technologies to reduce food imports and preserve foreign exchange.