Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc’s decision to consolidate its shares on a 10-for-1 basis has sparked debate among capital market stakeholders, with analysts and market operators raising concerns about the potential impact on shareholder value, liquidity, and future market performance.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc’s decision to consolidate its shares on a 10-for-1 basis has sparked debate among capital market stakeholders, with analysts and market operators raising concerns about the potential impact on shareholder value, liquidity, and future market performance.

The resolution, approved by shareholders at the company’s 3rd Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2026, will see Sterling reduce its issued shares from 68.5 billion units to 6.85 billion units through a share reconstruction exercise, subject to regulatory approvals and confirmation by the Federal High Court.

While management has not publicly disclosed the strategic rationale behind the move, experts believe the reconstruction represents one of the most significant capital structure adjustments by a Nigerian banking group in recent years.

The development comes at a time when Sterling is simultaneously seeking approval to raise up to $400 million through various debt and equity instruments, prompting questions about the timing and broader implications of the exercise.

What the AGM resolutions show:

The AGM resolutions reveal a major restructuring of Sterling Financial Holdings’ capital structure alongside plans for fresh capital raising:

The company approved the consolidation of 68.5 billion ordinary shares into 6.85 billion shares at a ratio of 10-for-1.

The exercise will reduce issued share capital to N3.43 billion comprising 6.85 billion ordinary shares.

Shareholders holding fractional shares after the reconstruction may have such fractions aggregated and sold, with proceeds distributed proportionately.

The company also approved plans to raise up to $400 million or its equivalent through debt instruments, bonds, preference shares, ordinary shares, rights issues, private placements, or public offers.

The Board received authorization to amend the Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the revised capital structure.

Directors were also empowered to seek court approval and obtain all necessary regulatory clearances required for implementation.

For existing shareholders, the practical implication is straightforward: every ten shares currently held will be converted into one share after the reconstruction.

More insights:

Share reconstruction, sometimes referred to as share consolidation, does not alter the total value of an investor’s holdings immediately after implementation.

If a shareholder currently owns 100,000 shares valued at N10 per share, the reconstruction would reduce the holding to 10,000 shares while theoretically increasing the share price tenfold.

However, market history suggests that post-reconstruction share prices often struggle to sustain the higher valuation levels.

Analysts note that the success of such exercises depends largely on earnings growth, dividend capacity, and investor confidence rather than the reconstruction itself.

The move will significantly reduce Sterling’s shares outstanding from 68.5 billion units to 6.85 billion units, potentially improving earnings-per-share metrics and other valuation indicators.

It could also reduce speculative trading activity often associated with lower-priced stocks while creating an appearance of a stronger share price.

Yet, market participants remain cautious given historical examples where reconstructed stocks eventually declined back toward their pre-reconstruction valuation levels.

One frequently cited example is C & I Leasing, whose 4-for-1 reconstruction initially boosted its share price from around N3 to approximately N12 before the stock later retraced significantly. Today, the company’s shares trade well below the reconstructed level despite years having passed since the exercise.

Experts weigh in:

Capital market stakeholders have expressed mixed reactions to Sterling’s decision, with some questioning the benefits for shareholders while others believe management may have strategic considerations not immediately visible to the market.

According to Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, founder of Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), the reconstruction raises concerns about long-term shareholder value.

“Any day I hear a company is reconstructing shares, I become cautious. The share price may initially rise after reconstruction, but it will eventually return to where performance justifies it.”

Ijezie argued that reducing the number of shares does not automatically create value for investors.

“If the financial performance does not improve significantly, the market will eventually adjust the price accordingly.”

He noted that investors with large holdings would see their share counts reduced substantially while relying on market performance to preserve value.

Dr. David Walker Ogogo, pioneer Registrar of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), offered a more balanced perspective.

According to him, boards typically evaluate numerous strategic considerations before approving such major corporate actions.

“For any board to come up with such a decision, they must have looked at the pros and cons thoroughly.”

He suggested the reconstruction may be tied to broader strategic objectives that are not yet fully disclosed to shareholders.

“It may not look attractive from the outside, but the board may be considering factors that investors are not privy to.”

However, Ogogo acknowledged that the move may not immediately align with shareholder interests.

“It is definitely against the immediate interests of shareholders because shareholders naturally want returns as quickly as possible.”

Nevertheless, he cautioned investors against panic selling, emphasizing that experienced boards generally act with long-term institutional objectives in mind.

Dr. Ebo Ayodeji also observed that previous reconstruction exercises have often been followed by short-term price declines.

“In most cases, there is usually a pullback after reconstruction.”

He explained that reducing shares outstanding may improve per-share metrics and help stabilize volatility over time.

“What eventually drives the stock higher is not the reconstruction itself but strong financial performance and improved dividends.”

Get up to speed: Financial performance remains strong

The debate comes despite Sterling Financial Holdings reporting one of its strongest financial performances in recent years.

The Group posted a pre-tax profit of N86.78 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing an 89.2% increase from N45.86 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax rose by 74.7% to N76.33 billion.

Gross earnings climbed 44.4% to N486.8 billion.

Total assets expanded to N3.91 trillion.

Customer deposits increased by 18.5% to N2.98 trillion.

Loans and advances rose 28.2% to N1.41 trillion.

Despite the strong earnings performance, the company did not declare a dividend for the 2025 financial year, citing regulatory considerations and capital adequacy requirements. Consequently, the share price dropped from its N8.95 high on February 25, to N7. 80 per share on Tuesday, June 16.

What you should know:

Historical precedents in the Nigerian market suggest that reconstructed share prices often require strong operational performance to sustain elevated valuation levels, which is partly why C & I Leasing shares consolidation is yet to make a positive impact on pricing.

The Head of Research at GTI, Mr. Abiodun Ogunniyi, cited Wema Bank’s 2022 share reconstruction and Transcorp Plc, as useful precedents of well-managed shares consolidation.

Wema Bank reduced its outstanding shares from about 38.6 billion to 12.9 billion (1-for-3 consolidation) following its recapitalisation phase.

The exercise was largely technical: it normalised the enlarged share base after capital raising, improved price optics, and aligned the stock with institutional investor preference, without changing market capitalisation, shareholder value, or ROE.

Similarly, Transcorp’s 2024 share reconstruction (5-for-1 consolidation) followed a period of strong capital market activity and was also aimed at streamlining its share structure and improving pricing perception rather than altering fundamentals.

Sterling’s case could be viewed in the same context: post-capital-raise housekeeping rather than any value-altering event.

As investors digest the implications of the move, attention is likely to shift from the mechanics of the reconstruction to whether Sterling can sustain its strong earnings momentum and convert improved per-share metrics into lasting shareholder value.