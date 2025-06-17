Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has been elected Vice Chair of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for 2025, marking the country’s first leadership role in the Council in nearly 50 years.

Dr. Tijani’s election was confirmed following his endorsement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and comes at a critical moment for global digital policy as countries rally to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution.

Announcing the milestone on Tuesday, Dr. Tijani described his election as a “profound honour,” expressing appreciation to the ITU leadership and member states for the trust placed in him.

“I look forward to working closely with the Council Chair, Ms. Cristiana Flutur, and fellow Council members to advance our shared mission of inclusive digital development,” he said.

Role of the Council

The ITU Council plays a central role in guiding the activities of the UN’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), and Tijani’s new role positions Nigeria at the heart of global efforts to promote connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion.

He emphasized that this role aligns with Nigeria’s national digital priorities, especially as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

From expanding connectivity in underserved areas to strengthening digital skills among Nigerian youth, Tijani said Nigeria is committed to both domestic transformation and international collaboration.

“Through this new responsibility, I will champion global collaboration around resilient infrastructure, meaningful access, digital literacy, cybersecurity, and trusted digital public infrastructure building on the progress we’re already making,” he added.

Tijani also highlighted that Nigeria’s priorities mirror the ITU’s vision of fostering a secure and sustainable digital future where everyone, regardless of geography or economic status, can benefit from digital innovation.

What you should know

The ITU Council is composed of 48 member states and is responsible for setting strategic directions and overseeing the Union’s activities between plenipotentiary conferences.

As Vice Chair, Dr. Tijani is expected to help steer global discussions on the future of digital infrastructure, access, and equity.

Highlighting the role of the Council, the Secretary-General of ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said the 2.6 billion unconnected and millions more being left behind are counting on the Council to bring a better ‘Digital Future For All’.

She added that the ITU Council Members are also on the front lines of digital diplomacy.

While noting that the ITU has empowered the world to innovate with purpose for 160 years, she said the ITU Council 2025 will be building momentum for inclusive, trusted, and transformative tech solutions.