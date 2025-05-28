The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, says the Federal Government plans to establish 7,000 digital hospitals in rural communities.

Tijani disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while unveiling a digital hospital and school in Ibwa 2 community, located in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister revealed that President Bola Tinubu had directed the ministry to provide 7,000 digital healthcare facilities to underserved communities.

Addressing healthcare access gaps

He noted that there were about 20 million rural dwellers who do not have access to benefits from such facilities.

“Nigeria has decided to invest 7,000 of this equipment in healthcare.

“There are about 20 million people who cannot benefit from what we that live in the city, or those who are nearer to the city are currently enjoying.

“Out of that 20 million people, over 80% of them are from the northern part of Nigeria.

“This is why Mr President has demanded that we must put money into ensuring that this opportunity is not only available to those in the urban area, but every part of the north must be covered with this equipment.

“So that we can give this opportunity to our people regardless of where they find themselves,” he said.

Collaborative effort to deliver digital services

He said the project, in collaboration with Globacom Nigeria and Huawei Technologies Nigeria, would deliver various digital services to over 12,000 residents of the community and its surrounding areas.

He explained that the 7,000 digital hospitals and schools would serve 80% of the 20 million unserved people, most of whom are from northern states.

During a test run of the digital facilities, the minister had online conversations with a medical doctor in Abuja and a teacher in Lagos.

He assured that all 7,000 projects would be completed by the end of the year.

According to him, 125 smartphones have been provided to the community through the village head to be used for accessing services offered by the facility, along with free WiFi.

Industry partners’ role and commitment

Earlier, the Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Terrens Wu, expressed delight over the collaboration, saying it would drive rural transformation and empower rural dwellers economically.

Mr. Wu was optimistic that the project would deepen financial inclusion and stimulate economic activities.

He also reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to both rural and urban transformation in Nigeria.

“Huawei has the technology to ensure rural areas are fully included in the country’s digital transformation and literacy plans,” he said.

The Manager of Globacom Nigeria Northern Region, Mr. Kassim Kaka, emphasized the company’s commitment to initiatives that improve digital literacy and deepen inclusion across the country.