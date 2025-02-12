Portugal has made updates to its immigration system, particularly for foreign workers and investors.

Recent reforms by the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) are directed at simplifying the path to residency and citizenship.

These changes are expected to expedite processing times and reduce bureaucracy for applicants.

The new measures introduced by AIMA include a portal designed to simplify the conversion of work permits to citizenship.

This invention is particularly relevant for foreign workers and investors considering a move to Portugal.

Key changes for foreign workers in Portugal

The new measures will benefit foreign workers who hold employment contracts and contribute to Portugal’s Social Security system. TravelBiz informs that to be eligible for this program, individuals must have contributed for at least one month before June 4, 2024.

This change seeks to make the residency process easier for skilled workers, simplifying the transition to legal residency.

AIMA’s new portal is also expected to speed up the citizenship application process by up to 50%. With Portugal receiving a growing number of applications, this efficiency boost is important for managing the high demand for Portuguese citizenship. Recent statistics show that about 1.4 million people have applied for Portuguese citizenship in the last six years, highlighting the country’s popularity among foreign nationals.

AIMA has also launched a digital portal to improve the Golden Visa application process. This system overhaul is aimed at reducing delays and improving the efficiency of the application process for those seeking Portuguese citizenship through investment. The new portal will help facilitate smoother processing for investors.

What’s new for golden visa applicants?

The updated Golden Visa process introduces several key changes designed to speed up application procedures:

1. Electronic document submission: Applicants must now upload all necessary documents through the ARI Portal. This digital submission system eliminates paperwork and speeds up processing times.

2. Automated biometric appointments: As of January 2025, biometric appointments will be scheduled automatically. This automation simplifies the process, reducing the need for manual intervention and improving scheduling efficiency.

3. On-site Fee Payment: Applicants will now pay all residence permit fees at their biometric appointments. This change simplifies the payment process, making it more convenient for applicants.

Golden visa fees

The revised Golden Visa fee structure is as follows:

Certified documents: €6,045.20 per application

Uncertified documents: €8,060.20 per application

These updated fees show the effort to enhance transparency and improve the overall experience for Golden Visa applicants.

What this means for immigrants and investors

Portugal’s immigration reforms are designed to attract skilled workers and foreign investors. By digitizing and automating key processes, AIMA aims to reduce delays and simplify the application process for both citizenship and the Golden Visa program.

For foreign workers and investors, these changes offer a more accessible and efficient pathway to residency and citizenship in Portugal. Individuals interested in taking advantage of these reforms should ensure they meet the eligibility requirements and stay informed about further updates from AIMA.