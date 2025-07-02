Portugal has introduced a major update to ease the burden on residence permit holders facing administrative backlogs.

Under the new policy, any residence permit set to expire between February 22, 2020, and June 30, 2025, will now be automatically extended and remain valid until October 15, 2025.

This automatic extension applies to non-EU nationals residing in Portugal, including Expats, Digital Nomads, Students, and Foreign Workers.

They will not need to take any immediate action, as their legal status remains valid throughout the extended period.

Why this move matters

The move is designed to streamline immigration processes and offer legal certainty to thousands of foreign residents and travellers caught in prolonged bureaucratic delays, particularly those affected by long wait times at the Institute of Registries and Notary (Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado or IRN).

Portugal’s immigration services are currently struggling with a significant backlog, leading to long delays in the issuance and renewal of residence permits.

To address this, authorities have introduced an automatic extension aimed at preventing disruptions to legal stay and safeguarding access to essential services such as healthcare, employment, and education.

However, major changes will take effect starting October 15, 2025

Permit holders who submit a renewal application by October 15, 2025, will receive an additional 180-day extension (roughly six months) from the date of their application.

To be eligible, applicants must provide proof of submission, such as a confirmation email or receipt from the Institute of Registries and Notary (IRN) or the official immigration platform.

No extensions will be granted after October 15, 2025, to individuals who fail to submit a renewal request by the deadline.

These adjustments are part of broader efforts to manage the administrative backlog while ensuring foreign residents remain legally protected.

If your residence permit is set to expire and falls within the covered period, this extended grace period offers a crucial opportunity to update your legal status in Portugal.

However, the deadline of October 15, 2025, is fast approaching, and failing to act on time could jeopardize your right to live, work, and travel within Portugal and the broader Schengen Area.

How to prepare for your residence permit renewal

Check your eligibility

Visit the official websites of the IRN or SEF (Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras) to confirm that your permit falls within the covered period and to review the list of required documents.

Gather the required documents

Ensure you have all necessary paperwork ready, including:

A valid passport

Proof of address in Portugal

Your current or expired residence permit card

Foreign nationals are strongly encouraged to begin the renewal process well in advance of the October 15, 2025, deadline.

Those who fail to submit a renewal application on time will not be eligible for automatic extensions, and their residence status may become invalid, leading to legal and logistical complications.

For ongoing updates on residence permits, Schengen visa rules, and European immigration policies, visit our Portugal Travel and Visa Updates section.