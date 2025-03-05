The Swedish Migration Agency launched a new version of its website on March 5th, 2025, aimed at improving the immigration and processing experience for applicants.

The updated site is structured to make it easier for applicants to find information regarding permits for visiting, working, studying, or moving to Sweden.

The Swedish Migration Agency explained that the new website’s main goal is to present immigration-related information in a clear and accessible way.

The website, as informed, continues to focus on guiding users through the process of applying for various permits, with improvements based on feedback from users.

Improved structure and navigation for easier access

A key change in the new website is its reorganized structure and accessible system.

Developed after interviews and testing with users, the updated design seeks to reduce confusion and improve accessibility for those seeking information.

“We know that users on the old website easily became overloaded with information and had a hard time knowing what was relevant to them, right now. Therefore, a lot of work has been put into prioritising the content and refining the information on each page,” said Director of the Communication Department at the Swedish Migration Agency, Linda Widmark.

The new site ensures visitors find more specific and relevant information at each stage of the application process.

For example, someone applying for a new permit will see requirements, preparations, and e-service links in one place, while information for extending a permit is found in a separate section.

Step-by-step application Process

The updated website now includes visual step-by-step guides for most types of applications, helping users understand the entire process from start to finish.

“Being able to see the big picture from the start has been a common desire in interviews with users,” said Widmark.

This feature is expected to help applicants feel more confident in their application journey.

Content revisions and accessibility enhancements

The Swedish Migration Agency also revised much of the content, ensuring the language is clear, simple, and easy to understand. Words that may be difficult to grasp are now underlined and clickable, providing immediate explanations to users. All word explanations are also compiled on a separate page.

Furthermore, the new website has been optimized for mobile use, recognizing that most visitors access the site from mobile devices.

Ongoing improvements and future development

The launch of the new website is meant to mark the beginning of ongoing development. The Swedish Migration Agency plans to continue refining the website based on user feedback to ensure it remains user-friendly and accessible.

“The work with our new website doesn’t stop now that it’s launched. We will continue to develop and refine the website continuously, so that it maintains a high quality, is user-friendly and accessible to our visitors,” said Widmark.

Reports inform that some disruptions may occur during the website’s transition, and the agency has apologized for any inconvenience caused.

The Swedish Migration Agency manages applications for individuals wishing to live in Sweden, seek protection, or become Swedish citizens. Its operations are based on Swedish laws and international conventions, with a focus on legal certainty and effective reception and return.