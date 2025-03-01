Portugal has extended the validity of expired visas and residence permits for foreign nationals until June 30th, 2025.

The move allows holders to remain in, exit, and re-enter the country without legal concerns.

The extension applies to all relevant documents that expired on or after February 22nd, 2020, and ensures that foreign nationals can continue their stay in Portugal without disruption, DAAD Scholarship cites.

Hence, documents that expired on or after February 22nd, 2020, will remain valid through mid-2025. This includes residence permits, visas, and other legal stay documents. Foreign nationals will now be able to live, work, and travel within the country without disruption.

The validity of these documents will be recognized by all Portuguese public authorities for legal purposes.

The scope of the extension

The extension applies to several categories of visa and residence permit holders. These include:

Residence Permits (AR), including CPLP Residence Permits

Short-stay, temporary stay, and residence visas

Other relevant legal stay documents

These documents are now valid until June 30th, 2025, allowing holders to maintain their legal status in Portugal.

Recognition of extended documents

All public and private entities in Portugal are required to accept the extended documents. This includes a range of institutions such as:

Employment and Vocational Training Institute (IEFP)

Social Security Institute (ISS)

Portuguese Tax Authority (AT)

National Health Service (SNS)

Local Authorities (City and Parish Councils)

Banks

Employers

These entities will recognize the validity of the documents for all legal, professional, and social purposes.

Rights of foreign nationals in Portugal

The new regulation provides foreign nationals with the right to stay in Portugal legally. It also permits them to exit and return to the country using their extended documents as proof of their legal status. This decision seeks to address the uncertainty many foreign residents have faced due to backlogs and delays caused by the pandemic.

The extension ensures that individuals can continue their lives in Portugal without the fear of losing their legal status.

Limitations for Schengen travel

The extension is valid within Portugal’s borders, but it does not affect travel to other Schengen Area countries. Foreign nationals with extended visas must still comply with the entry requirements of other Schengen states, reports inform.

The standard Schengen Borders Code will apply when traveling between Portugal and other EU countries.

The measure, according to reports, has been welcomed by foreign nationals who have faced difficulties during the pandemic.