The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released a comprehensive fourteen-step procedure for establishing private universities in Nigeria to ensure that new private institutions meet the necessary academic and infrastructural standards before receiving operational approval.

The announcement was made by Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, FCVSN, the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

According to the directive, individuals or organizations seeking to establish private universities must follow a rigorous process that includes multiple assessments, approvals, and security screenings.

Step-by-step process

Application in writing stating the intent for the establishment of the university

Interview of prospective proprietors

Collection of application forms

Submission of application forms and relevant documents

Intensive review/analysis of documents by experts in relevant NUC departments

Revision of documents by proprietors, based on the report of the Directorate of Establishment of Private Universities (DEPU)

Interactive meeting of DEPU with the proposed university

First site assessment visit

Finalisation of document

Second (final) site assessment visit

Security screening of proprietors and Board of Trustees

Approval by NUC Management

Approval by the NUC Board

Approval by FEC

Regulating private university growth

The federal government announced a one-year moratorium on the establishment of new private universities in Nigeria.

The decision, made by the Honorable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, aims to enhance the quality and sustainability of private universities across the country.

The one-year moratorium, which could be extended if necessary, is expected to provide the government with sufficient time to implement critical reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s higher education system

Dr. Alausa explained that while Nigeria has 129 federal and state universities and 149 private universities, private institutions account for less than 10% of overall university admissions

“Nigeria currently has 129 federal and state universities and 149 private universities. Despite private institutions comprising over 50% of the total universities, they account for less than 10% of overall university admissions,” he said.

This imbalance, he noted, necessitates stricter regulation to ensure private universities maintain high academic standards and contribute meaningfully to national development.

To address these concerns, the Minister emphasized that private universities must build adequate capacity before seeking operational approval.

He stated that new regulations would be introduced to ensure that only financially and academically capable institutions are granted licenses.

NUC to review pending applications

As part of the moratorium’s implementation, Dr. Alausa directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review all pending applications for new private universities to determine their viability.

This assessment will focus on ensuring that proposed institutions align with 21st-century education demands and national priorities.

Additionally, the guidelines for establishing private universities will be updated to improve their overall quality and sustainability.