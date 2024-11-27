The Nigerian Government has announced the suspension of foreign training programs for scholars, redirecting resources to enhance local training initiatives.

This move is aimed at promoting domestic capacity building and reducing reliance on international education.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, during a 3-day British Council conference themed “Building Sustainable and Relevant Tertiary Institutions and Systems in Africa” held in Abuja.

Alausa noted that the funds spent on training one scholar abroad could train 20 people locally, emphasizing a focus on domestic capacity building.

“We’ve just decided—we’ve cancelled foreign training for scholars. We’ll be spending substantial money on building simulation labs and developing our universities. The amount of money we’re spending to train scholars abroad could be used to train 20 people here. We will be training everybody here,” he stated.

Focus on research, innovation, and technical education

The Minister highlighted plans to enhance universities’ capacity through investments in research, innovation, and improved welfare for academic and non-academic staff.

“We will unleash capacity in our universities. We’re going to be spending more money now on research, innovation, and welfare… We will use education to empower our youth,” Alausa stated.

To support technical and vocational education, the government plans to incentivize technical training.

“We will now incentivize young Nigerians to go to technical schools. We’ll pay their tuition, provide practical training through master craft persons, and as they’re finishing, we’ll give them entrepreneurial grants not loans,” he added.

Sustainable tertiary education

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, stressed the importance of sustainable tertiary institutions to prepare Africa’s growing youth population.

“Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050. Strong, resilient institutions are essential to harness this demographic dividend

The transnational education partnership is creating more linkages between Nigerian universities and UK institutions, unlocking finance, expertise, and collaboration,” he noted.

Sir Steve Smith, the UK Prime Minister’s International Education Champion, reiterated the UK’s commitment to fostering equitable educational partnerships.

“The UK’s international education strategy emphasizes education as a tool for social and economic transformation. In Africa, this means listening to African voices to build partnerships that align with societal needs based on mutual respect,” he said.