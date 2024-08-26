The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has declared that candidates under 18 will no longer be permitted to take the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination beginning next year.

The Minister announced this during an interview with Channels TV on Sunday in Abuja.

Mamman noted that the minimum required for admission is 18 years according to the country’s education policy

However, he stated that the federal government has decided to allow students to take the JAMB examination this year as a form of advance notice to parents for the changes that will take effect next year.

“Nothing has changed. It is still 18 years. What we did at the JAMB meeting was to allow this year and for it to serve as a kind of notice for parents that, this year JAMB will admit students below 18 years.

“But from next year, JAMB will insist anybody going to apply to university in Nigeria meets the required age which is 18.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a new policy. This is a policy that has been there for a long time. And basically, if you compute the number of years learners are supposed to be in school, the number you end up with is 17 and a half. From daycare to primary school, then secondary school, you will end up with 17 and half. And by the time, the school Is ready for admission, you have the age,” Mamman said.

Underage won’t be Permitted to write NECO, WAEC

Furthermore, the Minister announced that students who have not completed the required minimum number of years in school will be exempted from participating in both the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

According to him, a child has to spend a minimum of 17 and a half years in daycare, and primary and secondary school before being allowed to write these exams for university admission.

Mamman also added that this is not about the age of the students, but the number of years spent at each level of education.

“We are not actually coming up with new policies contrary to what some people are saying. We are just reminding people of what is existing. In any case, NECO and WAEC will not be allowing underage children to write their examinations. In other words, if somebody has not spent the required number of years in that particular level of study, will not be allowed either NECO or WAEC.

“It’s not a matter of age. It’s a matter of the years spent at each level of education,” Mamman added.

Window of Opportunity for Genius Students

Responding to a question about exceptionally bright students, the Minister stated that it is possible to create opportunities for such students who demonstrate exceptional intelligence.

He noted that similar practices are being observed in other countries around the world.

However, he emphasized that in Nigeria, the challenge lies in the potential for these opportunities to be exploited by the majority of students seeking admission to higher institutions.

“At the moment, this is what we have. But it’s very legitimate to appeal and look at that window of how do we care for our smart children. And this is a conversation for another day. Other countries do similar things.

“They have age specifications for each level of education. But again, they look at the possibilities of smart children. A lot of times in Nigeria, what sometimes is a widow eventually becomes a door,” Mamman noted.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the federal government banned candidates below 18 years from writing the JAMB examination in 2024 and seeking admission to a tertiary institution in the country.

However, following a public outcry from parents and students alike, the government withdrew the directive, adding that students seeking admission in 2024 can go ahead and write the exams.

Meanwhile, according to the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, this withdrawal was only a grace period for the students seeking admission in 2024 as he has now announced that the policy will be fully implemented starting next year.

Mamman noted that the directive is not a new policy, but has been the law of Nigeria’s education system from the onset.