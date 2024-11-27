Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron Blockchain has joined the World Liberty Financial project as an advisor after investing $30 million into the project.

The World Liberty Financial project is backed by the Donald Trump family and aims to become a leading crypto project in the global crypto space.

Justin Sun joined the project as an advisor after purchasing $30 million worth of WLFI tokens making him the largest shareholder in the project.

The development was announced via the official X page of the World Liberty Financial project welcoming the Crypto founder to the project.

“Exciting Announcement!

We’re honored to welcome @justinsuntron as an advisor to World Liberty Financial (WLFI)! Justin is the founder of @TRONDAO an advisor to @HTX_Global, and a supporter of @BitTorrent

. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, he recently won Sotheby’s auction for the iconic banana artwork.

#TRON is among the world’s top 10 cryptocurrencies and one of the largest public blockchains. Justin’s insights and experience will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and grow. Welcome to the team, Justin!” WLFI tweeted

Justin Sun’s $30 million investment in the project boosted the sales traffic of its native token raising it from $21 million to $53 million.

The increased inflow of capital into the project better positions the project to achieve its goals which include a stablecoin-focused credit card and infrastructure enhancement.

Justin Sun brings onboard his wealth of experience as the founder of one of the Top 10 blockchains in the industry by market cap and his advisory role at HTX and BitTorrent.

Sun’s previous track record of bold investments and innovation is expected to be a huge boost to the WLFI project.

The WLFI gig is another feather to the hat of Justin Sun as he expands his activities in the crypto space. The Tron founder recently purchased a 6.3 million NFT art in a bid to revive a stagnant sector.

The World Liberty Financial project is backed by Donald Trump’s family and it looks to promote the mass adoption of Defi and stablecoins. This project aligns with the Donald Trump pro-crypto mantra and has all the credibility a project of that status needs.

What to know

The Tron blockchain has one of the highest transaction volumes due to the TRC 20 network being the most preferred network for stablecoin transactions. The TRC 20 network is extensively used in Nigeria to send and receive USDT.

The World Liberty Financial project backed by Donald Trump’s family initially faced scrutiny from the crypto community over speculations that it might be a scam project. The involvement of industry leaders like Justin Sun helps add credibility to the project and quell such perceptions.