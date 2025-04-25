President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about finalizing trade agreements with U.S. partners seeking lower tariffs, stating that negotiations could conclude within the next three to four weeks.

In an interview with Time magazine published on Friday, Trump emphasized his confidence in the process, while also leaving room for potential adjustments requested by trading partners.

“I would say, over the next three to four weeks, and we’re finished, by the way,” Trump remarked.

“I’ll be finished. Now, some countries may come back and ask for an adjustment, and I’ll consider that, but I’ll basically be, with great knowledge, setting—ready.”

Defending Trade Policies Amid Market Concerns

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump defended his controversial trade policies, which have unsettled financial markets and prompted foreign governments to rush to Washington in hopes of securing favorable deals.

However, the president offered conflicting signals about the status of negotiations with China, even as Beijing has denied that any formal talks are underway.

“We’re meeting with China. We’re doing fine with everybody,” Trump stated, while also asserting that he would not initiate a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping unless Xi called him first.

Trump later claimed that such a call had occurred, though he provided no details. “He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf,” Trump added.

Tariff Increases and Negotiation Period

Earlier this month, Trump announced sharp tariff increases on imports from approximately 60 countries, only to pause the measures for three months to allow trading partners to negotiate.

During this period, a baseline 10% tariff rate remains in effect.

The announcement triggered a wave of visits from foreign delegations eager to strike deals, though China has taken a more defiant stance in response to U.S. trade policies.

Trump also dismissed reports suggesting that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had persuaded him to delay the reciprocal tariffs.

“They didn’t tell me. I did that,” Trump said, downplaying concerns about the bond and equity market turmoil that followed his tariff hikes. “The bond market was getting the yips, but I wasn’t.”

As the U.S. continues to navigate its global trade strategy, Trump’s remarks highlight the complexity and high stakes of ongoing negotiations, particularly with major economies like China.

The president’s confidence in his approach underscores his belief that the U.S. will emerge stronger from these trade disputes, despite the uncertainty they have introduced to global markets.

What you should know

China’s diplomatic outreach remains robust, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighting the broader implications of the US-China trade dispute, emphasizing the need to safeguard international trade norms and multilateral systems.

Premier Li Qiang has also sought alignment with Japan’s leadership, urging a united response to the US tariffs.

Chinese media have interpreted Trump’s recent remarks as a softening of his signature tariff policies, with phrases like “Trump chickening out” trending widely on social media platforms such as Weibo.