Human Papilloma Virus Consultant for the Clinton Health Access Initiatives (CHAI), Mr. Akpan Etop, revealed that 380,671 girls in Anambra State have received the HPV vaccine.

Etop, who presented the statistics at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Awka on Tuesday, said that 95,993 girls were missed during the HPV vaccination campaign.

The meeting was organized by the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) in partnership with the State Ministry of Health, CHAI, and other key stakeholders.

He explained that the 95,993 girls were missed due to factors such as rejections, vaccine hesitancy, and parental refusal to give consent.

“Due to the high burden of cervical cancer in the country, the Federal Government introduced the free HPV vaccination.

“The first phase was introduced in 15 states including the federal capital in October 2023 while the second Phase was introduced in 21 states in May 2024.

“Over 12 million girls have been vaccinated in Nigeria and we still have about five million unvaccinated girls. While in Anambra, a total of 380,671 girls were vaccinated and 95,993 were yet to be vaccinated.

“CHAI is working alongside the government through stakeholders’ engagement and community outreaches to ensure that these missed girls are vaccinated and protected against cervical cancer,” he added.

Routine immunisation to ensure long-term access

Etop assured that the HPV vaccine has been integrated into the routine immunisation schedule at health facilities across the state to ensure continued accessibility.

He called on religious and community leaders as well as parents to support and align with the concept of protecting the girls against cervical cancer.

No major side effects were reported in Anambra

Dr. Nnamdi Uliagbafusi, Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at ASPHCDA, reassured the public that the HPV vaccine is safe, with no major side effects reported since the start of the campaign in Anambra.

He emphasized that the vaccine not only prevents cervical cancer, economic loss, and even death. It is safe for our girls and I urge parents to encourage their girls to get vaccinated.

“In Anambra, we have not recorded any major side effects since the vaccination campaign started. We appeal to all stakeholders especially religious leaders to support the campaign,” he said.

Mrs Uju Onwuegbuzina, Anambra State Health Educator, said the meeting was to share lessons from previous HPV campaign, review progress and challenges, as well as improve vaccination coverage in the state.