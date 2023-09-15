The Anambra State government has announced its plan to immunize over 2.6 million children aged 0 to 59 months as it commences an emergency response campaign against the polio virus within the state.

This information was revealed by Afam Obidike, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, during the launch of the vaccination campaign in Awka on Friday, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, along with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Recently, the Enugu State Primary Health Development Agency reported the detection of a variant of the polio virus type-2 in an infant from the Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Obidike emphasized,

“We are responding to the outbreak of poliovirus in a neighboring town, Nkanu West, in Enugu State. We have not recorded any case in Anambra, but the natural thing to do is to increase our vaccination to prevent the spread to the state.”

He called upon parents and guardians to ensure their children receive the polio immunization.

Mr. Obidike revealed that the exercise was a concerted effort designed to minimize the risk of polio transmission within Anambra State.

In his words,

“We have also mobilized 660 fixed posts across the state, and we hope to reach and vaccinate about 2.64 million children to reduce the risk of polio spread in the state.”

Adamu Abdul-Nasir, the WHO state coordinator, expressed appreciation for the state government’s proactive measures and political commitment to preventing the spread of the poliovirus.

Dates scheduled for the polio vaccination exercise in Anambra State

Chisom Uchem, the executive secretary of ASPHCDA, announced that the vaccination campaign will commence on September 16 and conclude on September 19, covering all local government areas of the state.

She added,

“In the coming days, we will mobilize extensively, visiting churches, mosques, schools, and every corner of the state to locate children and administer the vaccination.”