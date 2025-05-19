The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the nomination of Prof. Mohamed Janabi as the next Regional Director for the WHO African Region.

According to a statement from the organization, the nomination took place during a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held in Geneva ahead of the World Health Assembly on Sunday.

The special session was convened by member states of the WHO African Region following the sudden and untimely death of Regional Director-elect, Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, in November 2024.

Other candidates for the position included Dr. N’da Konan Michel Yao (proposed by Côte d’Ivoire), Dr. Mohammed Dramé (proposed by Guinea), and Prof. Moustafa Mijiyawa (proposed by Togo).

According to the WHO, Prof. Mohamed Janabi’s nomination will be submitted for appointment during the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, scheduled to take place from May 28 to 29 in Geneva.

The organization noted that once appointed, the new Regional Director will serve a five-year term and will be eligible for reappointment once.

Janabi pledges commitment to regional health

In his acceptance remarks, Janabi expressed his commitment to improving the health of people across the African region.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I will not let you down. Your support underscores our collective resolve to build a healthier, stronger, and more united Africa.

“As we face challenges ranging from infectious and noncommunicable diseases to climate change and limited health financing, we must harness African resilience and unity,” he added.

WHO director-general welcomes Janabi’s nomination

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has congratulated Prof. Mohamed Janabi on his nomination as Regional Director for Africa and commended the other candidates for their strong campaigns.

“I offer my warm congratulations to Janabi on his nomination as Regional Director for Africa, and also to the United Republic of Tanzania,” he said.

“I also thank Dr. Yao, Dr. Lamine, and Prof. Mijiyawa for their commendable campaigns for this challenging but extremely important position,” he added.

Ghebreyesus noted that Janabi will assume leadership at a critical time for both the African Region and the WHO as a whole.

“We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to navigate the challenges we face and position our organization to be stronger, sharper, and more effective in the future.

“I look forward to his appointment by the Executive Board and to working with him for a healthier, safer, and fairer Africa,” he said.

Ihekweazu commends Janabi, assures support

Ghebreyesus also expressed gratitude to Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, for his leadership during the transition period following the end of Dr. Matshidiso Moeti’s term as Regional Director.

In his remarks, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu congratulated Prof. Mohamed Janabi on his election and wished him success in his new role.

He acknowledged the trust member states have placed in Janabi and noted that, while the African region has made significant progress in health, it continues to face complex challenges.

Ihekweazu assured Janabi of his full support, along with that of the entire WHO Africa team, as he steps into the position.