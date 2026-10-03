WHO says these 10 diseases claimed 33 million lives in one year

Ischaemic heart disease, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were the three leading causes of death globally in 2023, as noncommunicable.

Ischaemic heart disease, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were the three leading causes of death globally in 2023, as noncommunicable diseases dominated the World Health Organization’s latest ranking of the conditions claiming the most lives worldwide.

The ranking was disclosed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its Top 10 Causes of Death fact sheet released on October 2, 2026, drawing on its 2026 Global Health Estimates.

The estimates track mortality and disease trends annually from 2000 to 2023, covering more than 160 diseases and injuries across countries and regions.

According to WHO, the 10 leading causes were responsible for 33 million deaths in 2023, representing 54% of the 61 million deaths recorded globally during the year.

Noncommunicable diseases dominate global deaths

The data show that diseases that cannot generally be transmitted from one person to another have become the dominant causes of mortality globally, with noncommunicable diseases accounting for eight of the world’s 10 leading causes of death.

“At a global level, 8 of the 10 leading causes of deaths in 2023 were noncommunicable diseases, accounting for 47% of all deaths, or 88% of the top 10 causes.”

The shift is also evident in conditions that have dropped out of the ranking. HIV and AIDS, which ranked as the seventh leading cause of death globally in 2000, had fallen to 22nd place by 2023 as mortality from the disease declined substantially.

“Deaths from HIV and AIDS have fallen by 62%, moving from the world’s seventh leading cause of death in 2000 to the twenty-second in 2023.”

Preterm birth complications have followed a similar trajectory, with deaths declining by 30% and the condition moving from the eighth leading cause of death in 2000 to 16th in the ranking cited by WHO.

Here are the 10 leading causes of death globally.

10. Diarrhoeal diseases killed 1.5 million people

Diarrhoeal diseases were responsible for about 1.5 million deaths in 2023, equivalent to roughly 2.5% of the 61 million deaths recorded worldwide.

Diarrhoea is commonly a symptom of intestinal infections caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites, often transmitted through contaminated food or drinking water or from person to person where hygiene and sanitation are inadequate.

Despite remaining among the world’s biggest killers, diarrhoeal disease is largely preventable and treatable. Access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation, handwashing with soap and rotavirus vaccination can reduce the risk.

9. Kidney disease killed 1.6 million people

Kidney diseases accounted for about 1.6 million deaths, representing approximately 2.6% of global deaths in 2023.

The condition has climbed sharply in WHO’s global mortality ranking. Kidney diseases moved from the 17th leading cause of death in 2000 to ninth in 2023, while the number of deaths increased by 86% over the period.

Chronic kidney disease can result from diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, inflammation of the kidneys, some genetic disorders, infections and exposure to certain drugs and toxins. Early kidney disease may produce few or no symptoms, making testing especially important for people with diabetes and high blood pressure.

8. Hypertensive heart disease killed 1.7 million people

Hypertensive heart disease claimed around 1.7 million lives in 2023, equivalent to approximately 2.8% of deaths worldwide.

The disease develops from the prolonged effects of high blood pressure on the heart. Persistent hypertension forces the heart to work harder and can contribute to thickening of the heart muscle, coronary artery disease and eventually heart failure.

High blood pressure itself is influenced by factors including diets high in salt and unhealthy fats, physical inactivity, tobacco and harmful alcohol use, obesity and, in some people, family history and age.

7. Trachea, bronchus and lung cancers killed 1.8 million people

Cancers affecting the trachea, bronchus and lungs caused about 1.8 million deaths in 2023, or roughly 3% of deaths globally.

WHO data show that deaths from these cancers have risen considerably over the past two decades, increasing from 1.1 million in 2000 to 1.8 million in 2023 and placing them seventh among the world’s leading causes of death.

Tobacco smoking remains the primary risk factor for lung cancer, although second-hand smoke, air pollution, radon and workplace exposure to substances such as asbestos, silica and diesel exhaust can also increase the risk.

6. Diabetes killed 2 million people

Diabetes claimed approximately 2 million lives in 2023, representing about 3.3% of deaths worldwide, making it the sixth leading cause of death globally.

WHO said the number of deaths from diabetes has more than doubled since 2000.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, resulting in elevated blood glucose. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, is associated with factors including excess weight, physical inactivity and genetics.

5. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias killed 2.1 million people

Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia caused about 2.1 million deaths in 2023, representing approximately 3.4% of global deaths.

They ranked as the fifth leading cause of death worldwide, with WHO reporting a significant gender disparity. Women accounted for 66% of global deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Dementia is caused by diseases and injuries that damage the brain, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for an estimated 60% to 70% of cases. Dementia may also develop following stroke, certain infections, repeated brain injuries or harmful alcohol use.

There is no cure for dementia, but medicines can help manage some symptoms and supportive care can improve quality of life.

4. Lower respiratory infections killed 2.7 million people

Lower respiratory infections claimed 2.7 million lives in 2023, accounting for approximately 4.4% of all global deaths.

They were the world’s fourth leading cause of death and the deadliest communicable disease during the year. WHO said mortality from lower respiratory infections increased after 2022 as the competing risk posed by COVID-19 receded, taking deaths back to around their pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Lower respiratory infections include conditions such as pneumonia, which can be caused by bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms affecting the lungs.

Vaccination against pathogens including pneumococcus, influenza, measles and pertussis can reduce the risk of pneumonia, alongside good hygiene and reduced exposure to tobacco smoke and indoor air pollution.

3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease killed 3.6 million people

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, was responsible for about 3.6 million deaths in 2023, equivalent to approximately 6% of all deaths worldwide, according to the mortality estimates contained in the WHO report.

COPD is a progressive lung disease that restricts airflow and makes breathing increasingly difficult. Tobacco smoking is one of its biggest causes, alongside second-hand smoke, household and outdoor air pollution, occupational exposure to dust and chemicals, and some early-life respiratory conditions.

2. Stroke killed 6.8 million people

Stroke was the world’s second leading cause of death in 2023, claiming approximately 6.8 million lives, or about 11% of total global deaths.

A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted, either because a blood vessel becomes blocked or ruptures, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients.

High blood pressure is one of the most important modifiable risk factors, while tobacco use, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, diabetes, high cholesterol and conditions such as atrial fibrillation can also increase the risk.

1. Ischaemic heart disease killed 9.5 million people

At the top of the ranking is ischaemic heart disease, which killed about 9.5 million people in 2023 and accounted for approximately 16% of all deaths globally.

The disease has also recorded the largest absolute increase in deaths since 2000, with fatalities rising by 3 million to reach 9.5 million in 2023.

Ischaemic heart disease develops when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become narrowed or blocked, commonly through the build-up of fatty deposits, reducing the supply of oxygen-rich blood to heart muscle and potentially leading to a heart attack.

Many of its major risk factors are preventable or manageable. WHO identifies unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful alcohol consumption as important behavioural contributors to cardiovascular disease, alongside high blood pressure, elevated blood glucose, abnormal blood lipids and obesity.

Nigeria faces rising NCD burden

Nigeria is also grappling with a rising burden of noncommunicable diseases, particularly diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, which health experts have linked partly to excessive sugar consumption and unhealthy diets.

Estimates suggest that about 8% of Nigerians, or roughly 18 million people, live with diabetes, while at least 40% of adults are estimated to have hypertension.

Nigeria currently imposes an excise duty of N10 per litre on sugar-sweetened beverages, including carbonated and energy drinks.

The measure is intended to discourage excessive sugar consumption while generating additional revenue for healthcare.

However, in June, the Senate approved a new excise duty regime that replaces the current flat-rate tax with a percentage-based levy tied to retail prices.

The developments come as Nigeria seeks to address health risks associated with the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases.