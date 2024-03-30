The National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), a coalition advocating for health policies to combat the consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB), has criticized the current tax rate of N10 per litre on SSB, stating that it falls below the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

In a statement released to mark the inauguration of the coalition’s powerful Public Service Announcement (PSA), spokesperson Omei Bongos emphasized the need for government intervention to address the rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes in the country by increasing the tax on SSB.

The coalition’s criticism

Bongos called on government to increase the tax on SSB, saying such move would reduce the rate of consumption, and help to combat the rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes in the country. She highlighted that the PSA aims to educate Nigerians about the harmful effects of consuming SSB, which are major contributors to obesity and other non-communicable diseases.

She pointed out that more than 11 million Nigerians are suffering from type 2 diabetes, struggling to afford necessary medication, emphasising the urgency for policy makers to take action.

According to Bongos, Nigeria is one of the largest consumers of soft drinks in Africa and ranks seventh globally.

The current tax rate of N10 per litre, she argued, is ineffective in curbing consumption and fails to align with WHO recommendations.

“Consumption of SSB is not just a personal choice; it has far-reaching consequences on public health. By increasing the SSB tax, we can reduce consumption and ultimately save lives.

The PSA serves as a call-to-action for government officials to prioritize public health by implementing policies that protect citizens from preventable diseases associated with excessive sugar intake.

NASR, a coalition of health organizations, is dedicated to advocating for pro-health policies aimed at reducing consumption of sugar sweetened beverages to improve public health outcomes in Nigeria.