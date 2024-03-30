Contrary to expectations of a bustling Easter holiday rush, major motor parks in Ibadan experienced a notable decrease in passenger turnout on Friday.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), motor parks at Iwo Road and Ojoo Bus Terminals revealed a lack of passenger traffic in inter-state commuting.

Speaking on the issue, Michael Adelokun, Chairman of Saki Motor Park, the number of buses departing from the park to various destinations fell short of expectations. Adelokun attributed this decline to passengers’ reluctance to travel due to financial constraints.

“People have not been coming out due to lack of money, although we have not increased the cost of transportation. A bus to Saki costs N3,000, while a car goes for N3,500. These have been the costs for a long time now despite the unfriendly economy,” he stated.

Adelokun further highlighted the burdensome impact of rising petrol costs and maintenance expenses on their business revenue. He cited significant increases in the prices of engine oil and tyres, making it challenging to raise transportation fares amidst the economic downturn.

Similarly, Isahu Salawu, Secretary of Park Management System at Iwo Road Motor Park, noted that financial constraints compelled many individuals to remain at home, resulting in subdued festive activities at the parks.

“Due to the general low purchasing power of Nigerians, it is difficult to increase transport fare in the midst of skyrocketing prices of goods and services,” Salawu remarked.

Despite the prevailing economic challenges, transport fares remained unchanged, as park operators aimed to alleviate the financial burden on passengers.

However, some passengers reported slight increases in fares. Based on reports the fare to Iseyin had risen from N1,300 – N1,500 to N1,700, as well as slight increase in fares to Lagos.

The poor turnout in Ibadan’s motor parks shows broader economic challenges facing many Nigerians, with rising costs of living and limited disposable income impacting travel decisions. As the country grapples with these issues, stakeholders in the transportation sector are faced with the delicate balance of maintaining affordable fares while ensuring the sustainability of their businesses.