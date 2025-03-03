The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have introduced the first global standard for safe listening in video games and esports.

This was disclosed in a statement from the ITU highlighting efforts to reduce the risk of hearing loss among gamers globally

According to WHO, gamers face the risk of permanent hearing loss due to excessive noise levels in gameplay environments, especially when using headphones or high-volume speakers.

Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at ITU, highlighted the need for collaboration in setting effective technical standards.

“As video gaming and esports continue to grow and gamers use a wider array of devices to access their content, safe listening standards are vital to help protect the hearing of users, especially children, from sounds which could damage their hearing. Creating effective technical standards requires collaboration which leverages each other’s strengths. We are grateful to our partners at WHO for their insight and experience advancing safe listening, and are pleased to launch this update on World Hearing Day,” Onoe stated.

Dr. Jérôme Salomon, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases, emphasized the importance of proactive hearing protection.

“Everyone can take steps today to ensure good hearing health throughout their life. The WHO/ITU safe listening standard supports governments, manufacturers, civil society, and other stakeholders to foster safe listening environments, so that people of all ages can protect their ears and hearing, and even when playing video games, do not risk hearing loss,” he said.

Key features of the safe listening standard

For video gameplay devices such as consoles, handheld or mobile devices, and personal computers, the standard includes:

Sound allowance tracking to measure a player’s exposure to loud sounds.

Safe listening messages to inform players about their sound usage and when their sound limits are near.

User-friendly volume control systems for easier adjustments.

A headphone safety mode that automatically reduces volume when switching between headphones and speakers.

For video game software

Safe listening warnings and messages to alert players about potential risks.

Independent volume controls for different sound categories within games.

Game sound adaptation to incorporate safe listening features.

A headphone safety mode that detects audio output changes and reduces volume accordingly.

The standard was developed under WHO’s Make Listening Safe initiative, which focuses on improving listening practices, particularly among young people. The initiative leverages expertise from WHO, ITU, government agencies, industry leaders, and consumer advocacy groups.

What you need to know

The increasing popularity of video games and esports has led to a growing concern over hearing loss among gamers. According to the ITU, approximately 3 billion people play video games on personal computers, consoles, and mobile phones, yet many devices lack built-in safe listening features, exposing users to the risk of noise-induced hearing damage.

Prolonged exposure to loud sounds, whether from gaming or listening to music, can result in permanent hearing loss, with children being particularly vulnerable due to their lower sound tolerance and increasing interest in gaming.

By incorporating information, warnings, and built-in safety features, the initiative seeks to raise awareness and encourage responsible gaming habits.