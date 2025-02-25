The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that global breast cancer cases are expected to rise by 38% by 2050.

Findings from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialized branch of WHO, also project a 68% increase in annual deaths from the disease.

Published in Nature Medicine on Monday, it warned that cases would continue to rise if the current trend is not checked.

The report warns that if current trends continue, the world will see 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million related deaths each year by mid-century.

According to the findings, the burden will be disproportionately felt in low- and middle-income countries, where access to early detection, treatment, and care remains limited.

“Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide, and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening,” said Dr. Joanne Kim, an IARC scientist and co-author of the report.

She added that countries could mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies, such as WHO’s recommended ‘best buys’ for non-communicable disease prevention, and by investing in early detection and treatment.

Regional disparities in breast cancer cases

Kim noted that breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide and the second most common cancer overall.

In 2022 alone, an estimated 2.3 million new cases were diagnosed, resulting in 670,000 deaths.

However, the report highlights significant regional disparities. The highest incidence rates were recorded in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and Northern Europe, while the lowest rates were found in South-Central Asia and parts of Africa.

Meanwhile, mortality rates were highest in Melanesia, Polynesia, and Western Africa, where limited access to healthcare contributes to poorer outcomes.

The report emphasizes the strong link between breast cancer survival and economic development.

WHO launched the Global Breast Cancer Initiative in 2021 to reduce breast cancer mortality rates by 2.5% per year, potentially preventing 2.5 million deaths by 2040.

The initiative focuses on early detection, timely diagnosis, and access to quality treatment.

Survival gaps between high- and low-income countries

However, survival rates vary significantly by income level. In high-income countries, 83% of diagnosed women survive, while in low-income countries, more than half of women diagnosed with breast cancer die from it.

Dr. Isabelle Soerjomataram, Deputy Head of IARC’s Cancer Surveillance Branch, stressed the need for high-quality cancer data to drive better policies in lower-income regions.

“Continued progress in early diagnosis and improved access to treatment are essential,” she said. “These will help bridge the global gap in breast cancer care and ensure all countries can achieve the goal of reducing suffering and deaths from the disease.”

Call for stronger health systems and prevention policies

The report highlights the need for stronger health systems, increased funding for breast cancer screening and treatment, and the adoption of cost-effective prevention policies.

With cases and deaths projected to rise, the international community faces an urgent challenge that demands coordinated action to prevent millions of avoidable deaths from a disease that is increasingly preventable and treatable.