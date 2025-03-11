The 2024 State of the Nation Health Report indicates that life expectancy in Nigeria, though improving, remains below the global average at 54.6 years.

The report highlights that while the country’s average life expectancy now stands at 54.6 years, it is still 25.5% below the global figure of 73.3 years, highlighting ongoing health and socio-economic challenges.

The report, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, reveals that globally, life expectancy is 73.3 years for both genders, with women projected to live up to 76 years and men 70.7 years.

The State of the Nation Report highlighted that the slight difference in life expectancy between men and women aligns with global trends, where women generally live longer than men.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines life expectancy as “the average number of years that a newborn could expect to live if they were to pass through life exposed to the sex and age-specific death rates prevailing at the time of their birth, for a specific year, in a given country, territory, or geographical area.”

Citing the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2023/2024), the report highlighted that the fertility rate, at 4.8 children per woman, though gradually declining, remained among the highest in the world.

It noted that the rate was higher in rural areas (5.6) compared to urban areas (3.9), reflecting disparities in access to education and healthcare.

“Communicable diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis contribute significantly to the disease burden, negatively impacting overall health outcomes and life expectancy,” the report stated.

However, Nigeria’s life expectancy remained below the global average, underscoring the need for continued investment in healthcare and public health initiatives.

The report also stated that urbanization continued at a rapid pace, with 54% of Nigerians now living in urban areas, driven by the search for better economic opportunities and access to essential services.

It noted that the shift had brought challenges, including infrastructure strain, pollution, and the growth of informal settlements, particularly in rapidly expanding cities like Abuja.

Economic growth amid persistent inequality

Economically, the report said Nigeria had seen notable growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which reached N60.9 trillion with a growth rate of 3.19% in 2024, up from 2.98% in 2023.

In spite of this growth, it is noted that the benefits remained unevenly distributed, with 63% of Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty and facing challenges in health, education, and living standards.

It highlighted that gender and age disparities persisted, with women, particularly in rural areas, facing higher poverty levels, limited access to healthcare, and lower educational attainment compared to men.

The report also noted that the unemployment rate among young people aged 15 to 24 years was high, at 8.4%, with young women being disproportionately affected.

“These socioeconomic disparities have far-reaching implications for health outcomes, as poverty and unemployment are closely linked to poor health and limited access to healthcare services,” the report emphasized.

More insight

The report, a publication of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Nigeria’s health status.

It draws from a wide range of sources to offer insights into public health, health policies, and social determinants of health, guiding policymakers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in their efforts to improve health outcomes for all Nigerians.