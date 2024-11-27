The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to improve power supply in rural communities through the use of solar energy.

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to Governor Caleb Mutfwang disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday

According to NAN, Governor Mutfwang explained that the initiative would foster a strategic and long-term collaboration aimed at scaling electrification strategies for developing and operating sustainable power solutions across the state.

He noted that it seeks to provide decentralized solar power solutions to rural communities, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy access throughout the state.

“This underscores our immense potential in renewable energy, and my administration is committed to enhancing the capacity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Corporation (NESCO), where the state government holds a major stake,” he said.

He assured investors of a conducive business environment, promising to address bureaucratic bottlenecks and security concerns to ensure smooth operations.

The director of press, Bere further emphasized the statement of the Governor, highlighting how the administration is committed to facilitating essential approvals such as land allocation, community collaboration, and the goal is to establish Plateau as Nigeria’s leading renewable energy industrial center.

“My administration is ready to provide necessary approvals, including land allocation, community engagements, and other incentives, so that we can leverage technology to enhance security across the state. My desire is to position Plateau as Nigeria’s industrial hub for renewable energy in two years,” Bere quoted

In his remarks, Mr. Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of REA, commended Governor Mutfwang’s vision for revitalizing the energy sector, describing it as a key driver of economic growth in the state.

Aliyu highlighted the poor electricity access in Plateau despite its vast agricultural potential and pledged that REA would work closely with the government to address these challenges.

He also expressed optimism about Plateau’s ability to attract renewable energy investments, disclosing that a company has already shown interest in investing $150 million in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, with Plateau identified as a potential beneficiary.

Backstory

Following various developments in the power sector, many states are increasingly adopting solar energy solutions. One such instance was previously reported by Nairametrics, which detailed the signed agreement for a solar power project in Bauchi State.

This agreement was shared by John Zhao, an official of CCECC, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday stating a significant collaboration aimed at advancing Bauchi State’s renewable energy capacity and addressing power supply challenges in the region.

The project involves the installation of centralized photovoltaic (PV) modules designed to harness solar energy efficiently solely supported by advanced energy storage systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply, particularly during periods of low sunlight.

Additionally, the development of transmission lines and distribution facilities forms a crucial part of the project, ensuring that electricity generated from the solar plant reaches communities across the state. The integration of these components aims to establish a robust power distribution network, enhancing energy reliability and access in Bauchi State.

The agreement shows Bauchi State’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources and leveraging renewable solutions to reduce reliance on the national grid. This collaboration aligns with broader national efforts to improve electricity access and support sustainable development across Nigeria

The adoption of solar power is vital for addressing Nigeria’s electricity challenges, as it offers a sustainable and reliable energy source that reduces dependence on the unstable national grid.