The newly-appointed Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has unveiled the agency’s plan to provide electricity to 25 million Nigerians within the next three years.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television’s This Morning Show on Monday, Aliyu emphasized the importance of a sustainable commercial framework for rural electrification while highlighting major funding commitments from international partners.

Aliyu stated that the present administration has given him a clear mandate to tackle the country’s electricity deficit head-on, ensuring millions of underserved Nigerians gain access to reliable power.

“The present government wants me to face this challenge [of providing electricity to underserved Nigerians] head-on. That is why the target we set for ourselves is to electrify 25 million Nigerians in the next three years as quickly as possible,” he said.

To demonstrate its commitment, the Federal Government has secured a $750 million funding package from the World Bank to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians.

Aliyu assured that the funds would be strategically deployed to maximize impact, with a structured plan on how implementation would proceed.

Mini-Grids and Standalone Systems

Breaking down the electrification strategy, Aliyu explained that different solutions would be deployed based on regional and infrastructural needs:

30 million Nigerians will receive electricity via isolated mini-grids.

1.5 million Nigerians will be connected through interconnected mini-grids.

12 million Nigerians will benefit from mesh grids and standalone home systems.

This diversified approach is expected to accelerate electrification efforts while ensuring sustainability and efficiency.

“Providing electricity needs to have an inbuilt commercial framework”

Aliyu was clear in his stance that free electricity models are unsustainable and ultimately lead to failure.

“I would like to make a very clear statement that any framework regarding electricity—any infrastructure framework designed to provide electricity for free—is bound to fail,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of incorporating commercial structures that ensure long-term sustainability.

“Providing electricity needs to have an inbuilt commercial framework to allow its sustainability. The cost of providing electricity, which is the tariff, must be cost-reflective because sustainability is key,” Aliyu explained.

Engaging with states, LGAs

When asked if the agency had identified the areas most in need of electrification, Aliyu confirmed that comprehensive data had been shared with state governments.

“In all the roundtables we have held with the states, we have provided them with these data,” he said.

He also offered insights into the broader national picture, saying, “In terms of data for the entire country, we know Nigeria has over 150,000 potential mini-grid sites that can provide electricity for about 40 million Nigerians. We also have specific data for each of the states.”

However, he acknowledged that behavioural patterns and implementation challenges remain.

“In terms of behavioural patterns, it’s challenging based on our experience and what we have seen,” he noted.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu appointed Abba Aliyu as the MD of REA on Friday.

Prior to then, he has been serving in an acting capacity since March 2024.

Before joining the REA, he was overseeing the implementation of a $550 million facility jointly funded by the World Bank ($350 million) and the African Development Bank ($200 million).