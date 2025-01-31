President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abba Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the presidency announced on Wednesday.

Aliyu, who has been serving in an acting capacity since March 2024, will now officially lead the agency for a four-year term, effective Jan. 23.

A statement from presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga described Aliyu as a seasoned energy expert with more than two decades of experience in both the public and private sectors.

His background includes leadership roles in Nigeria’s on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as in water resources and transportation.

Prior, he headed the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) at REA, overseeing the implementation of a $550 million facility jointly funded by the World Bank ($350 million) and the African Development Bank ($200 million).

What to know

Aliyu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and an MBA in Management from Bayero University, Kano (2003–2005), where he was actively involved in soccer. He has also completed executive education programs at leading global institutions, including Columbia University’s Personal Leadership program in 2015 and The Wharton School’s Executive Education program in 2014.

With over 20 years of experience in energy policy and organizational development, Aliyu has also served as General Manager at the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc and as Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Power on Policy. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including power, environment, banking, water resources, infrastructure, education, and health.

His leadership was instrumental in securing approval for the $750 million DARES (Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scaleup) facility from the World Bank, building on the success of the NEP.

Aliyu’s appointment comes as REA outlines an ambitious agenda for the 2025 fiscal year, with a strong focus on solar-powered energy for public institutions. Speaking after his presentation on REA’s 2024 budget performance and projections in the 2025 Appropriation Bill, he identified the National Public Sector Solarization Initiative as a major priority.

Reflecting on REA’s achievements in the past year, Aliyu highlighted key projects, including grid extensions and mini-grid deployments targeted at agricultural areas.

He also noted substantial progress in rolling out solar home systems and expanding renewable energy access to rural communities.

With his appointment, Tinubu expects Aliyu to drive the administration’s rural electrification initiatives, expanding access to reliable power in underserved communities and advancing the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sustainable energy.