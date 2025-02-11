The Federal Government has announced plans to install solar mini-grids in public institutions across Nigeria, allocating N100 billion for the project under the 2025 budget.

The initiative, which falls under the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative, aims to reduce the cost of governance by cutting expenditure on diesel, generator purchases, and maintenance.

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday.

He explained that once the budget is passed and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, the REA will commence the electrification project to provide reliable, cost-effective, and climate-friendly power supply to government institutions.

Aliyu emphasized that the government has analyzed budgetary allocations for energy consumption in public institutions, noting the high expenditure on diesel and generator maintenance.

“If you also check within the budget, you’ll see a new initiative of Mr. President, which was presented by the Honourable Minister of Power, called the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative—a new concept designed to reduce the cost of governance. A N100 billion has been allocated for it,” Aliyu stated.

He noted that significant funds are spent annually on fuel procurement and generator repairs across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). “To address that, the funding is being provided for us to now solarize these institutions. That amount of expenditure in our national budget meant for diesel purchase, generator purchase, and repairs can be channeled to other relevant sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Deployment of Solar Mini-Grids in Universities and Hospitals

Aliyu disclosed that solar mini-grids would be deployed to universities and teaching hospitals as part of the project. He referenced the recent protest by students of the University of Ibadan over a 100-day power outage at the University College Hospital (UCH), where the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, assured students that electricity supply would be restored soon.

“The UCH is part of the five institutions we are looking at. We are also targeting the University of Lagos, the University of Ibadan plus its teaching hospital, Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Ahmadu Bello University,” he said.

Scaling Up Renewable Energy Solutions

The REA boss outlined an ambitious timeline for implementing the initiative, stating that in the next six months, his agency will complete at least two out of eight mini-grid projects planned for universities and one teaching hospital. Additionally, at least 60 mini-grids will be commissioned, and 40 interconnect grids will be deployed to ensure energy reliability in public institutions.

“We recently completed interventions in seven universities and two teaching hospitals, where we provided them with hybrid mini-grids capable of supplying 24-hour reliable and cost-effective electricity,” Aliyu said.

He cited the University of Maiduguri as a successful case study, where a 12-megawatt hybrid mini-grid has been deployed to power both the university and its teaching hospital. The project also has the capacity to provide electricity to Maiduguri’s only water treatment plant, showcasing the broader impact of renewable energy investments.