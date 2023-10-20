Nigeria is set to launch about six million HPV vaccine doses into the routine immunization for young girls on October 24, 2023.

The launch which is spearheaded by the Nigeria Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) will accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem in Nigeria.

The chairman, Dr. Shuaib, announced that The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine also called Gardasil would be added to the routine immunization for girls aged 9-14 years old nationwide.

What He Said

“The vital introduction will occur in two phases. The first phase will encompass 16 states which include Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Enugu, FCT, Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun and Taraba.”

“The second phase is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and will encompass the remaining states.”

“We implore all Nigerians to embrace this opportunity to protect our girls from cervical cancer, as the HPV vaccine is a safe and effective means of cancer prevention”.

Why it matters

Tragically, cervical cancer is a leading cause of death among women. In Nigeria, cervical cancer is the second leading cause of death among women with 15,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths annually.

This translates to about 41 new cases and 27 deaths daily.

Gardasil is a vaccine that protects against the Human Papilloma Virus, a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause cervical cancer.

What you should know

Gardasil (HPV vaccine) is administered once and shows an efficacy of 97.5% 18 months post-vaccination.

The vaccine has been granted registration approval by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in exercising its mandate as stipulated by enabling law and after a rigorous evaluation process for vaccines.

This single dose would reduce cost and the logistical issues of delivering multiple doses, especially in resource-limited areas.