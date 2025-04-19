Nigeria may face heightened trade barriers and increased tariffs on exports to the United States, according to a recent report by Strategy&, the strategy consulting arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The report, titled ‘Global Economic Policy Changes and Implications for Nigeria’, highlights looming economic challenges for the country as potential changes to President Donald Trump’s U.S. trade policies could disrupt access to crucial markets.

The report emphasised that Nigeria’s economic vulnerability is tied to the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a U.S. trade program that facilitates duty-free access to American markets for goods originating from eligible sub-Saharan African nations.

Impact of AGOA Removal on Nigeria’s Economy

If AGOA benefits are not renewed, Nigeria may lose key trade privileges, severely impacting its exports of crude oil, agricultural products, and manufactured goods.

Nigeria has historically been a major beneficiary of AGOA, exporting $1.76 billion worth of goods to the United States in 2024, making it the second-largest AGOA exporter after South Africa.

The removal of AGOA benefits could drastically reduce Nigeria’s competitiveness in the U.S. market, leading to a decline in export volumes and foreign exchange earnings.

This loss would hit oil exports particularly hard, a critical revenue source for Nigeria.

Broader Consequences of Trade Policy Changes

The report warns of potential U.S. crude oil import bans or sanctions, which could further isolate Nigerian exports from American markets.

Such actions may result in a sharp contraction of foreign exchange inflows and a significant decline.

Compounding these risks are global supply chain disruptions fueled by U.S. tariff policies, which could increase the cost of importing fuel, machinery, and essential goods into Nigeria, potentially triggering hyperinflation.

Additionally, large-scale deportations of Nigerian workers from the U.S. could significantly reduce remittance inflows, a vital component of Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

Lower household spending due to declining remittances could exacerbate economic instability, placing further pressure on Nigeria’s fiscal framework.

The report also highlights the devastating impact of a suspension of U.S. aid, which would negatively affect critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Such a suspension would widen fiscal deficits and heighten Nigeria’s reliance on external debt.

Oil Price Volatility and Fiscal Crisis Risks

On the oil front, the report points to a surge in U.S. domestic oil production that may lead to a global oversupply, driving oil prices below Nigeria’s budget benchmark.

The resulting plunge in export revenues could severely devalue the naira and amplify Nigeria’s fiscal challenges. Declining oil revenues could trigger increased government borrowing, investor exit, and capital flight, further destabilising the currency and economic outlook.

The reduction in foreign exchange earnings and limited access to capital inflows may leave businesses struggling to secure foreign currency, worsening capital outflows and threatening the stability of Nigeria’s financial system.

Possible Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Despite the bleak outlook, the report suggests potential opportunities if Nigeria is granted preferential trade agreements or AGOA is strengthened.

These measures could boost export volumes, improve Nigeria’s trade balance, and stabilise the naira.

Additionally, an increase in U.S. oil imports or encouragement of bilateral trade agreements could lead to higher foreign exchange inflows, revitalising GDP growth.

Relaxed visa policies for Nigerians migrating to the U.S. may also drive remittance inflows, supporting foreign exchange liquidity and household spending.

What you should know

Furthermore, reduced U.S. tariffs on imports or improved trade relations between the U.S. and China could lower import costs for Nigeria, helping to curb inflation and provide relief to consumers.

The report concludes that proactive and strategic engagement with global economic shifts will be essential for Nigeria to navigate these challenges and capitalise on potential opportunities.