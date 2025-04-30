The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially presented operational licenses to 11 newly approved private universities across various states, in a move to widen access to quality tertiary education and build a globally competitive university system.

The licenses were presented in Abuja on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, following the approval granted by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the approval was in line with the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative, which seeks to restore the integrity and quality of the country’s education system.

“This ceremony is not only a celebration of your achievements, but also a renewed call to action in building a future-ready and globally competitive Nigerian university system,” he said.

Alausa stressed the need to prioritise Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM) in Nigeria’s higher education system.

“Nigeria has more than enough social science graduates. What we need now are problem-solver graduates with life skills who can drive industries, build infrastructure, and improve lives,” he noted

The newly licensed universities include:

New City University, Aiyetoro, Ogun State

Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State

Kevin Ezeh University, Mgbowo, Enugu State

Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State

Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State

Abdulrasaq Abubakar Toyin University, Ganmo, Kwara State

Monarch University, Iyesi Ota, Ogun State

Tonnie Iredia, University of Communication, Benin, Edo State

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management, Lagos State

Eranova University, Kuje, Federal Capital Territory

Ensuring quality and relevance

While acknowledging the increasing number of private universities in Nigeria, Dr. Alausa raised concerns about the quality of education being delivered

“We must acknowledge an uncomfortable truth that, while we now have 159 licensed private universities, too many are failing to meet the quality standards Nigeria demands,” he said

He explained that licensing should not be symbolic but impactful, adding that the NUC is undergoing a comprehensive review of quality assurance mechanisms to ensure that both public and private institutions become true centres of innovation and research.

“Private universities must rise to the challenge of delivering high-quality, relevant education that meets the demands of a modern economy.”

“With support from regulatory bodies and a renewed commitment to excellence, the newly approved institutions are expected to play a transformative role in shaping the nation’s next generation of leaders and innovators,” he said.

Alausa also revealed that several universities which had awaited approval for over four years received licenses after the presidential directive led to an expedited evaluation process.

He encouraged collaboration among private institutions and with foreign universities to turn Nigeria into a hub for global education partnerships.

The license is valid for three years

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, emphasised the critical role private universities play in complementing the public education system and addressing the growing demand for tertiary education among Nigeria’s youthful population.

“From just 49 universities in 1999, 23 of which were private, Nigeria now boasts of 298 universities, with 159 (53.3 per cent) being privately owned.”

“The catalyst for this expansion is the increased participation of the private sector,” he stated.

Prof. Ribadu explained that the licenses granted were provisional and valid for three years, subject to NUC’s close monitoring and evaluation.

“The provisional status is subject to close monitoring by the NUC, with full licenses to be granted only after a thorough evaluation of each institution’s compliance with regulatory standards,”he said

He added that a mandatory resource verification exercise would be conducted to determine the readiness of the institutions to begin academic operations.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Proprietor of the University of Fortune, called on the NUC to eliminate regulatory barriers hindering Nigerian universities from establishing international academic partnerships.