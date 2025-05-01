The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized contraband items valued at over N921 billion in just four months, according to an announcement by Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Apapa Command in Lagos, Adeniyi disclosed that between January and April 2025, Customs operatives executed 11 interdiction operations that resulted in the confiscation of various banned items, including expired food products, unregistered pharmaceuticals, and restricted security equipment.

Among the seized goods were five 40-foot containers, two 20-foot containers, and four shipments of loosely concealed contraband. The most alarming finds included large volumes of unregistered sexual enhancement drugs, expired margarine, and high-grade surveillance drones lacking government clearance.

“This level of interdiction reflects not only our enhanced operational capacity but the growing sophistication of smuggling syndicates targeting Nigeria,” Adeniyi said, adding that the seizures represent a 34.6% increase in duty-paid value over the same period last year.

Customs also intercepted 1,001 cartons of hydra-sildenafil citrate tablets, 89 cartons of pharmaceutical products in container CAAU6514500, and an additional 1,400 unregistered drug packages hidden in another container. Officials revealed that some of the containers were falsely declared as holding cosmetic products or general merchandise to evade detection.

Security-related seizures included 60 combat drones and 53 helicopter drones found in separate containers, along with advanced communication equipment such as FM transceivers. These items, officials said, were brought in without the necessary end-user certification from the Office of the National Security Adviser a legal requirement for importing sensitive security tools.

What to know

Adeniyi warned that the surge in unregulated pharmaceutical imports, especially sexual enhancement drugs, poses significant public health risks.

“Indiscriminate use of such substances without medical supervision can result in severe health complications, including cardiovascular issues,” he said.

He outlined five emerging trends fueling the illicit trade: the proliferation of sexual enhancement drugs; widespread mislabeling of imports; the bundling of pharmaceuticals with other banned items; exploitation of weaker export regulations in foreign countries; and the increasing inflow of security-grade technology without government oversight.

Alongside enforcement, Adeniyi highlighted the ongoing rollout of the Customs Unified Management Information System (B’Odogwu), now in pilot at PTML and Tin Can Island Port.

He acknowledged initial implementation challenges but affirmed the agency’s commitment to improving digital customs processes through ongoing stakeholder engagement.

The Comptroller-General also praised the Apapa Command for its vigilance and underscored the Customs Service’s intelligence-led strategy and collaboration with agencies such as NAFDAC, NDLEA, and the National Security Adviser’s office.

As a precaution, the seized containers carrying hazardous substances have been declared restricted areas. Adeniyi urged the public to report suspicious activities via confidential channels and reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to secure Nigeria’s borders from transnational smuggling threats.