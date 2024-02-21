The Department of State Services (DSS) has appealed to the Organised Labour to opt for discussion and negotiation rather than the nationwide protests planned for February 27 and 28, 2024, in response to escalating living expenses and economic challenges.

While recognizing the NLC and TUC’s actions as lawful, the DSS emphasized the critical need to forgo the planned nationwide protest to ensure peace and public safety.

In a statement released by DSS spokesperson Dr. Peter Afunanya, the agency expressed awareness of plans by certain factions to use the NLC/TUC protest as a catalyst for chaos and nationwide violence.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between 27 th and 28 th February, 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues. While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt. So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties. They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand.

“In this vein, citizens are encouraged to recognise that what remains unsolved in peace time, would not be attained in war-time. The timeless piece of the esteemed Poet, JP Clark, ‘The Casualties’ is a resonating reminder to us on the possible dangers of escalated conflicts. In time of trouble, everyone will be a casualty,” the statement partly read.

Backstory

Earlier, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership announced a two-day nationwide mass protest scheduled for February 27 and 28.

Joe Ajaero, NLC president, stated this at Labour House, Abuja, during an emergency session, which held last Friday.

Ajaero explained that the decision to stage a protest was made after the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government regarding the nationwide hardships had expired.

The deadline was given to emphasize the demands for reforms aimed at alleviating the ongoing hardships experienced by Nigerians.

The unions accused the Federal Government of failing to implement the agreement reached in October.