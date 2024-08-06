The ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest took a new turn on Monday as some young Nigerians, particularly in the northern part of the country, were seen displaying the Russian flag, a move the federal government has condemned as “treasonable.”

The display of the Eastern European country flag sparked a huge controversy, with President Tinubu calling on the security chiefs to address the issue as well as the violent incidents caused by the civil demonstration.

The federal government has responded to those waving the Russian flag, describing it as treasonable action.

The spokesperson of President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, shared the news story of the president ordering the “crackdown on those flying Russian flags in the country.”

President Tinubu met with the security chiefs yesterday, suspending the usual federal executive council.

According to Onanuga’s post, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, briefed the President on the current security situation in the country.

He added that the briefing was necessitated by the ongoing nationwide protests, which resulted in violence in some states.

“Initially, when the protest started, they said it was a peaceful protest, but we have realised that there are individuals willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.

“And we can see clearly what has happened since it commenced. Criminals have taken over, with a lot of looting, stealing, and all sorts happening.

“We are warning in clear terms, and the President has also said we should convey this: We will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So, nobody should allow himself to be used by any individual,” Onanuga quoted the general saying.

DSS arrests tailors sewing Russia Flag

In addition, the Department of Secret Service (DSS) said in a statement yesterday that it has arrested some of the protesters displaying the flags as an act of public demonstration.

An Image of an apprehended male tailor sewing these flags in Kano was trending on social media yesterday.

The DSS said concerning the event in its own X page:

“The DSS can confirm that Adaramoye Michael (aka Michael Lenin) is not in its custody. Meanwhile, the Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. The investigation is ongoing.”

High cost of living fueling protest

The EndBadGovernance protest or Hunger protest, as the demonstrators tagged it, echoes the public outcry of the high cost of living in the country, with an 18-year high inflation rate.

Food inflation, which is over 40%, has pushed Nigerians further down the poverty line, with many unable to afford basic food items.

The cost of living crisis is exacerbated by President Tinubu’s decision to remove the popular but ineffective petrol subsidy as well as devalue the currency against the dollar.

The president addressed the nation on Sunday, appealing to the citizens to be patient with his administration and shun further protest.

He said the youth should embrace dialogue, insisting that his government is doing everything to ameliorate the economic hardship in the country.

Meanwhile, the protesters have refused to appeal to the president, with many staging demonstrations in different cities in the country the following day.

The protest has led to the loss of dozens of lives as well as looting of government and private businesses in some parts. Also, there have been recorded cases of destruction of public infrastructure.