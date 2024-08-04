In a nationwide broadcast on Sunday August 4th, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the ongoing protests that have rocked various parts of Nigeria, urging the youth and all protestors to cease their demonstrations and embrace dialogue.

The President’s speech was marked by a mix of empathy for the concerns of the youth and a firm stance on maintaining law and order.

Speaking with a sense of gravity and responsibility, President Tinubu expressed his sorrow over the violent turn of the protests, which have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in states such as Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna.

President emphasized his commitment to public order

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and decried the looting and damage to public facilities and businesses, which he noted would require significant resources to rebuild.

“I am especially pained by the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities,” Tinubu stated. “We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction.”

The President emphasized his commitment to public order, highlighting his constitutional duty to protect the lives and property of all citizens. He called on the protestors to suspend further demonstrations and create space for dialogue, stressing that Nigeria needs unity across all divides to reshape its destiny.

“Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue,” Tinubu urged. “Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together.”

Acknowledging the frustrations driving the protests, President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy and improve the living conditions of Nigerians. He detailed significant strides made in economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the abolition of multiple foreign exchange systems, which he described as necessary measures to reverse decades of economic mismanagement.

“In the past 14 months, our government has made significant strides in rebuilding the foundation of our economy,” Tinubu explained. “Aggregate government revenues have more than doubled, and productivity is gradually increasing in the non-oil sector.”

Initiatives highlighted by president

The President also highlighted several initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and boosting the economy. These include the distribution of conversion kits under the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, the establishment of the student loan scheme, and various programmes to support small businesses and create jobs.

“Our administration has shown its commitment to the youth by setting up the student loan scheme,” Tinubu noted. “We have also introduced several programmes to empower our young people and support small businesses.”

In his concluding remarks, President Tinubu made a direct appeal to the youth, assuring them that their voices have been heard and their concerns are being addressed. He called for unity and collective effort to build a brighter future for Nigeria, while warning against the dangers of violence and misinformation.

“My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests,” Tinubu assured. “But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future.”

The President reaffirmed his commitment to improving national infrastructure, creating opportunities for the youth, and ensuring that the benefits of economic reforms reach all Nigerians. He urged the public to reject any unconstitutional agenda that could derail the country’s democratic progress.

“Let us choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation,” Tinubu concluded. “The economy is recovering; Please, don’t shut out its oxygen.”

President Tinubu’s address seeks to chart a path towards stability and progress, calling on all citizens to work together for a better future.