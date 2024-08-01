There have been reports of alleged looting of government property in Kaduna and Kano as Nigerians protest against hunger and bad governance in the country.

This is as Nigerians officially commenced a 10-day nationwide protest today, Thursday.

The organizers, many of them young people, said they are frustrated by the country’s economic conditions, vowing a show of “days of rage” as they protest.

Looting in Kaduna

An X user, Abdullah Yunus Abdallah (@Abdool85), claimed that government property like Kaduna State Traffic Laws Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) have been looted in Kaduna State.

His tweet read: “It is said to be a peaceful protest but even here in Kaduna, it has turned to be violent, with stealing and burning down of people and government properties like KASTLEA, KADIPA etc. This police officer was brutally attacked by the protesters.”

X users like A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) and Makama Kagarko (@makama_kgk) made a similar claim on the looting of government property in Kaduna.

There have also been reports of curfew in Kaduna as at least two persons have been allegedly killed during the protest.

Looting in Kano

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, decried the looting of the Digital Innovation Part by protesters in Kano.

Tijani noted that the loot has led to a loss of millions of naira, which is considered as a setback to deepening the country’s workforce for technology.

Tweeting on X(@bosuntijani) on Thursday, he said “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

“Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepen our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain.”

Nairametrics saw pictures of some youths carting away desktop computers, swivel chairs, keyboards, and other appliances.

News reports also noted that operatives of the police command in Kano have thwarted attempts by other youths to break into a grocery store.

The suspects reportedly attempted to force their way into the two-storey building housing Sadaraki stores on Zoo Road.

The suspects had destroyed some windows of the building before the police intervened.

On Tuesday, a group in Kano led by Anas Adamu said the protest in the state is organised by 13 civil society organisations (CSOs) operating under the Northern Chapter of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM).

He warned protesters not to carry weapons, harass people or loot property during the processions.

It was also gathered that the protesters who are mostly youth stormed the entrance of the Kano State government house earlier today, chanting “Bamuyi” which implies “no to bad governance” and “chanji muke so” meaning “we want change”.

They were seen displaying placards carrying different inscriptions to convey their messages of displeasure against bad governance.

The protesters were seen matching from different parts of the state towards the state road down to the government house.

Similarly, protests in support of the government is also taking place.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Tinubu protesters took over the Audu Bako way in support of the government.

However, it seems like there is low compliance with the protest hunger in the ancient city as many residents are indoors.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had, on Wednesday, said he had intelligence that evil-minded persons were plotting to hijack the protest.

The governor, who invited genuine protesters to Government House, Kano, warned troublemakers to steer clear of the state.

Yusuf made this call while addressing business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at Government House, Kano, on Wednesday.