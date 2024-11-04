President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of all minors arrested and detained in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The announcement was made by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a briefing with State House correspondents on Monday.

Idris stated that the President has instructed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to begin the process of securing the release of the minors immediately.

“The President has directed that all minors be released and reunited with their families anywhere they are in the country. A committee has been set up to look at the issues surrounding their arrest, detention, and release. All the law enforcement agents related to the case will be investigated and anyone found wanting will be brought to book,” he said.

Additionally, the President directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to provide immediate welfare support to these minors and ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians across the country.

Furthermore, the President instructed the immediate formation of an administrative committee, to be led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, to review all matters related to the minors’ arrest, detention, treatment, and eventual release.

“Fourthly, the President has also directed that all law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and the legal processes will be investigated, and if any infractions are found to have been committed by any official of Government, whether from a law enforcement agency or another appropriate authority, disciplinary action will be taken against him or her,” Idris added.

The directive comes amid public outcry over the trial of at least 76 individuals, including 30 children, who were arraigned on Friday facing charges of treason, destruction of property, public disturbance, and mutiny.

Backstory

Earlier on Friday, the federal government charged 76 individuals, including 30 minors, with treason and inciting a military coup following their involvement in deadly protests in August against economic hardship, according to court documents.

In August, protesters took to the streets in Abuja, the commercial hub Lagos, and various other cities to voice dissatisfaction with economic reforms that have led to soaring inflation and growing difficulties for everyday Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu has committed to these reforms, stating they are necessary to sustain the country’s economy.

Amnesty International reported that at least 13 people were killed in clashes with security forces on the first day of the protests.

The rights organization noted that minors have been detained by the Nigerian police since August for protesting against the country’s escalating insecurity and deprivation.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects were investigated between July and August.