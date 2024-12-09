The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has asserted that the Department of State Services (DSS) should not be conducting bag searches at Nigerian airports.

He described the practice as unnecessary and beyond the agency’s core responsibilities.

Speaking on The Morning Show programme on Arise News TV on Sunday, Keyamo explained new measures aimed at reducing passenger harassment and streamlining airport security checks.

He emphasized that the DSS should focus on profiling individuals who may pose security risks, particularly those travelling abroad, rather than handling baggage inspections, which fall outside their primary mandate.

“DSS, you have no business searching people’s bags. You are profiling individuals who are going out of the country” Keyamo said.

The minister highlighted that the screening machines at airports are sufficient to detect suspicious items, eliminating the need for manual searches unless absolutely necessary. He clarified that DSS agents should concentrate on profiling individuals who may pose security risks rather than handling luggage inspections.

“DSS can work with immigration at their table. If you think someone ought not to travel, pull them aside in a private room for further checks,” he said.

Keyamo also announced that the government had dismantled the “joint inspection table,” a station manned by multiple agencies such as Customs, NDLEA, and DSS, which created bottlenecks and inconvenienced travelers.

Instead, officers from these agencies will now monitor screening machines and conduct searches only when items appear suspicious.

What you should know

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), with the endorsement of Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, recently launched “Operation Air Clean” to tackle corruption, curb illicit activities, and improve the passenger experience at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

Key reforms at MMIA include dissolving joint inspection tables and replacing them with intelligence-based searches, scanners, and individual profiling to streamline passenger processing and reduce delays.

Customs officials will relocate to Aviation Security (AVSEC) screening points for money declarations, while DSS and Immigration personnel will share counters to minimize checkpoints for outbound passengers.

To improve transparency, dedicated profiling rooms will be set up in Terminals 1 and 2, featuring real-time screens displaying officer details. A mobile court will handle the swift prosecution of offenders, particularly touts and those involved in illegal activities.

The zero-tolerance policy will target Bureau De Change and car-hire staff, with violators facing immediate prosecution, business shutdowns, and revocation of operational rights. Additional reforms at MMIA include secure spaces for visitors, improved lighting, and clear signage for a three-minute pickup rule and free Wi-Fi.

At GAT, a timed parking system will be introduced, with regulated car-hire vehicles and strict measures to eliminate touting and passenger harassment, ensuring a safer and more organized environment.