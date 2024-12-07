President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of executive officers for three key institutions: the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), and the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on Information & Strategy.

This move is part of the President’s continued efforts to strengthen key national institutions, and it is expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the organizations. The appointments are as follows

Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu as executive secretary, NUC

Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, a visiting professor and expert in veterinary reproduction, has been appointed the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

He previously served as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State.

Prof. Salisu Shehu as executive secretary, NERDC

President Tinubu appointed Prof. Salisu Shehu, a distinguished academic in educational and human psychology, as the Executive Secretary of the NERDC.

Prof. Shehu has been instrumental in establishing the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano, and served as Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri as national coordinator, NEPAD

Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri has been appointed the National Coordinator of NEPAD. A seasoned administrator with a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Tsauri brings expertise in legislative affairs, global diplomacy, and public service.

Clarification on earlier SMDF appointment

President Tinubu cancelled the earlier appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI), stating that “there is no vacancy in the agency.”

He approved the renewal of Fatima Umaru Shinkafi’s appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI).

Shinkafi, originally appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been credited as a driving force behind transformative changes in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

The President noted that their experience and expertise would drive the progress of their respective institutions.

He said the appointments would bring a new sense of commitment, progress, and positive outcomes to fulfil Nigerians’ expectations.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu recently carried out a reshuffle of his cabinet, dismissing five ministers and appointing seven new ones to key roles.

The ministers dismissed from their positions include Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Minister of Women Affairs), Lola Ade-John (Minister of Tourism), Tahir Mamman (Minister of Education), Abdullahi Gwarzo (Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development), and Jamila Ibrahim (Minister of Youth Development).

President Tinubu nominated Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment.

Other appointments include Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, trade and investments), Idi Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Ahmad (Minister of State for Education).

Shehu Dikko was also appointed as Chairman of the National Sports Commission, while Sunday Akin Dare will serve as the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

In his statement, President Tinubu urged the newly appointed officials to view their appointments as a call to serve the nation.