The National Universities Commission (NUC) Resource Verification Team visited Maduka University on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, awarding high marks for the university’s exemplary facilities for its new Medical Sciences programs. These programmes include medicine and surgery, public health, and radiography.

Team Lead Prof. Bello Bala Shehu praised Founder and Chancellor Dr. Sam Maduka Onyishi, for the outstanding infrastructure, calling the project a remarkable dream come to life.

Prof. Shehu, a professor of neuro-medicine, a two-time vice chancellor and three times Chief medical director, emphasised that they came to witness and help realise this vision. He encouraged staff and students to appreciate their ideal environment for teaching and learning.

Dr. Sam Maduka Onyishi expressed gratitude to the NUC for their support, attributing the university’s success to divine providence. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Charles Ogbulogo highlighted the university’s significant progress since the NUC’s first visit on October 18 2023, which recognised 19 academic programs.

Prof. Ogbulogo noted that the university began its academic journey on November 23, 2023, with 611 students, and celebrated its first matriculation ceremony on February 20, 2024.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed excitement about the NUC’s role in establishing new programmes, confident in the exercise’s success. He assured the NUC team of the university’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards.

This development underscores Maduka University’s dedication to offering programmes that significantly impact society.